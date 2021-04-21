BLOMBERG COLUMN: Bullfrog Cards and Collectables giving fans new outlet

Located on the square in the heart of downtown Baraboo, Bullfrog Cards and Collectables is the brainchild of local entrepreneurs Lisa and Jeremiah Newberry.

The store's logo, not too surprisingly, features a caricature of a bullfrog designed by another member of the community, Baraboo High School senior Kip Nieuwenhuis.

Why the name 'Bullfrog?' Well, like the opening verse of Three Dog Night's classic rock song 'Joy to the World,' "Jeremiah was a bullfrog..."

The store is located at 524 Oak St. and occupies Suite II on the second floor of Fritsch Corner Properties. Customers can enter through the doorway beneath the green canvas canopy of Fritsch Center Properties and take the elevator directly in front of them to the second floor.

Bullfrog is located on the right side of the spacious walkway. Shoppers will note other specialty shops, such as a portrait photography studio and an acupuncture clinic.

Bullfrog will feature sports cards, such as baseball, football, basketball, soccer and even wrestling. Non-sports cards — such as Pokémon — will also be available. Once the store has become established, the owners intend to expand their stock, delving into vintage cards as well.