BLOMBERG COLUMN: Can sports really play during pandemic?

In regards to opening day in baseball, last week MLB received a major brushback to one of several proposals. As reported by USA Today Sports Weekly, the plan in question was to hold games at regular season ballparks rather than spring training sites. The problem is, many of the cities home to MLB teams remain under lockdown, a situation that could continue for many weeks.

Imagine flying into hot spots such as New York, Los Angeles or Chicago for a ballgame with the pandemic still raging. I'm sure the players, coaches and their families would have a thing or two to say about that, as would the mayors and civic leaders. One mayor in fact had this to say.

In an interview given last week, Lori Lightfoot, mayor of Chicago, summed up the sentiments of many of her fellow mayors when she stated; "While it breaks my heart that I can't watch my White Sox play, the health and safety of our residents must come first. This means placing a hold on activities which attract large crowds until we are confident in our ability to prevent the spread of COVID-19. While I believe the MLB is working on creative ways to address these public health concerns, for now, this means that Chicago isn't playing."

If Chicago isn't playing, you can bet your Buster Browns that New York and Los Angeles won't be playing either.