BLOMBERG COLUMN: Can sports really play during pandemic?

About a week ago I strained my left knee when I lost my footing during a hike at Devil's Lake State Park. For the next few days, I applied ice, moist heat, swallowed aspirin and rested as much as possible. Soon the knee felt good enough for a test run.
With a knee support in place, I laced up my walking shoes and hit the trail. At about the midway point, I felt a slight burn in the affected area. Returning home I iced and took aspirin. A victim of my own impatience, it was a case of too much, too soon.
Instead of waiting an extra day or two to test the knee, I pushed it. Fortunately it was just a minor setback, and after a couple more days, I was able to resume my normal workout pain free. So what does my impatience have to do with anything? Actually it has to do with everything.
Opening day in the USA has come sooner -- much sooner -- than expected, and I can't help but feel we might be pushing it. At present, the United States has the largest, most aggressive coronavirus outbreak in the entire world with numbers climbing daily. Is this really the time we should open up for business?
That being said, if it's indeed safe enough for stores and restaurants to open their doors, does that mean it's safe enough for Major League Baseball, or any sport for that matter, to resume play with fans in attendance? In my view, you can't have one without the other.
In regards to opening day in baseball, last week MLB received a major brushback to one of several proposals. As reported by USA Today Sports Weekly, the plan in question was to hold games at regular season ballparks rather than spring training sites. The problem is, many of the cities home to MLB teams remain under lockdown, a situation that could continue for many weeks.
Imagine flying into hot spots such as New York, Los Angeles or Chicago for a ballgame with the pandemic still raging. I'm sure the players, coaches and their families would have a thing or two to say about that, as would the mayors and civic leaders. One mayor in fact had this to say.
In an interview given last week, Lori Lightfoot, mayor of Chicago, summed up the sentiments of many of her fellow mayors when she stated; "While it breaks my heart that I can't watch my White Sox play, the health and safety of our residents must come first. This means placing a hold on activities which attract large crowds until we are confident in our ability to prevent the spread of COVID-19. While I believe the MLB is working on creative ways to address these public health concerns, for now, this means that Chicago isn't playing."
If Chicago isn't playing, you can bet your Buster Browns that New York and Los Angeles won't be playing either.
Why MLB would submit such an outlandish proposal is beyond me. To me, their best bet for opening the 2020 season is to hold games at the Cactus League parks in Arizona. Not only would this minimize travel, but also the potential for exposure to the coronavirus. Isn't that what we're all trying to do?
I understand that everyone wants to return to the way things were before the pandemic, and I understand about economics. But do the powers that be understand this; Without a healthy, vibrant workforce and a steady stream of consumers, there is no economy. Like my recent knee injury, I only hope that for the country as well as its national pastime, this rush to open isn't a case of too much, too soon. That would be one setback we could ill afford.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!