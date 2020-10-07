BLOMBERG COLUMN: Card "collectors" hitting shelves hard amid pandemic

As a kid growing up in the 1950s and 60s, one of my biggest thrills was collecting my 25 cents weekly allowance, walking downtown and buying five packs of baseball cards.
Back then a pack cost a nickel and contained 5 cards, an insert, and a stick of gum.
One pack in particular I will never forget. On that magical day in 1962, I hit the jackpot; Sandy Koufax, Stan Musial, Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, and Mickey Mantle! Five aces!
No hand ever played in Las Vegas could beat that. Back then those cards were valued at less than a penny each. But oh how the times have changed.
What was once a hobby for kids, today is a multi-million dollar industry, and it's not just baseball cards but sports cards in general. In these modern times, a pack of cards can cost anywhere from $3.00 to $10.00, much more than the average kid can afford. That is, if they can even find any cards at all.
We are all familiar with the hoarding associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; hand sanitizer, surgical masks, bottled water, toilet paper, etc. But there is a shortage of one item you may not be aware of.
You can't eat them, you can't drink them, and they offer zero protection against the coronavirus. Believe it or not, sports cards are the latest item to be targeted by hoarders.
In this nationwide shortage you need look no farther than your local store. In our area, Walmart is the primary source for sports cards, but in looking for them, shoppers will instead be greeted by empty shelves, a sight unseen in pre-pandemic times.
Under normal circumstances, once a week a vendor stocks the shelves at Walmart with packs and boxes of sports cards. But since spring, both he and the industry have been targeted by hoarders.
Lately, completing his rounds from store to store is like running a gauntlet.
At first there were a few hoarders on hand when he arrived, scooping up boxes as fast as he could unpack them. Soon, however, the pack ballooned to 30-40 individuals. They had actually obtained the vendor's schedule and knew where he would be at what time. Bear in mind, these are hoarders, not collectors.
As you can imagine things were getting a little heated in the sports card aisle — pushing, bad language, etc, and that's when Mark Simpson, Manager of the Baraboo Walmart, had had enough.
Simpson's novel solution was as brilliant as it was simplistic. In order to keep the peace and allow everyone to purchase cards, for now, sports cards will be kept behind the counter at customer service, with purchases limited to one box per family.
As Simpson related during a recent interview, the entire episode was a case of "adults behaving badly.” He spoke of one customer who filled his shopping cart with $20.00 boxes of cards, took a picture then posted it online with his prices — two to three times the cost of purchase. In case you were wondering, this is why hoarders are targeting cards: profit.
Other store employees told me about two other hoarders spending $1,100.00 and $2,000 on cards, with one coming back the next day wondering why the shelves were empty!
If you as a hobbyist are tempted to buy a box of cards online at a grossly inflated price, keep this in mind. Factory sealed packs and boxes can easily be opened, searched, and resealed with no one the wiser. This is done in order to obtain autographed or memorabilia cards, short prints, special inserts, or top rated rookie cards. Be especially wary of any product listed "Like new.”
It is my hope that other stores that sell sports cards will follow Simpson's lead, and put an end to the sports card pandemic of 2020. Perhaps then a kid can actually find a pack of cards to buy.
Whatever happened I wonder, to the simple joys of childhood?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!