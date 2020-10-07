BLOMBERG COLUMN: Card "collectors" hitting shelves hard amid pandemic

In this nationwide shortage you need look no farther than your local store. In our area, Walmart is the primary source for sports cards, but in looking for them, shoppers will instead be greeted by empty shelves, a sight unseen in pre-pandemic times.

Under normal circumstances, once a week a vendor stocks the shelves at Walmart with packs and boxes of sports cards. But since spring, both he and the industry have been targeted by hoarders.

Lately, completing his rounds from store to store is like running a gauntlet.

At first there were a few hoarders on hand when he arrived, scooping up boxes as fast as he could unpack them. Soon, however, the pack ballooned to 30-40 individuals. They had actually obtained the vendor's schedule and knew where he would be at what time. Bear in mind, these are hoarders, not collectors.

As you can imagine things were getting a little heated in the sports card aisle — pushing, bad language, etc, and that's when Mark Simpson, Manager of the Baraboo Walmart, had had enough.

Simpson's novel solution was as brilliant as it was simplistic. In order to keep the peace and allow everyone to purchase cards, for now, sports cards will be kept behind the counter at customer service, with purchases limited to one box per family.