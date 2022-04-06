BLOMBERG COLUMN: Cardinals and Brewers will battle for divisional crown

In conjunction with opening day in Major League Baseball we complete our preview of the National League Central Division with a look at the two top contenders for first place; the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending division champion Milwaukee Brewers.

You didn’t have to be Nostradamus to see this coming. With the dismantling of the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, combined with the annual rebuilding of the Pittsburgh Pirates, barring the advent of the apocalypse or divine intervention, the 2022 NL Central crown will become the property of either the Cardinals or Brewers.

The two clubs are a study in contrast. So now lets break down both and take a closer look.

As of now, the Cardinals starting rotation consists of Adam Wainwright, Steven Matz, Dakota Hudson, and Miles Mikolas, with possibly Alex Reyes or Matthew Liberatore moving up in place of an injured Jack Flaherty.

Bullpen ace Giovanny Gallegos is the team’s closer with Jordan Hicks, Genesis Cabrera, and Jake Woodford heading up the supporting cast. Overall however, Cardinal pitching is somewhat questionable.

With 5 Gold Gloves in their starting line-up, St. Louis is one of the top defensive clubs in the game, possessing one of the most potent offenses as well. Looking at a projected starting line-up, at first base you’ll find Paul Goldschmidt, followed by Tommy Edman at second, Edmundo Sosa at short, Nolan Arenado at third, and Yadier Molina behind the plate.

In the Cardinals outfield Harrison Bader anchors center with Tyler O’Neill in left and Dylan Carlson in right. Currently, Paul DeJong is penciled in as the club’s DH.

By comparison, the Cardinals weakness is the Brewers strength. Milwaukee has perhaps the best starting rotation and bullpen in the game today. Spearheaded by 2021 NL CY Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, fellow starters Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta, Adrian Houser and Eric Lauer, are a tough act to beat.

Also nearly unbeatable is the Brewers bullpen, commanded by closer Josh Hader, along with deccrated veterans Devin Williams and Brent Suter, and rookie recruit Aaron Ashby, along with an arsenal of strong armed fire power.

Unfortunately the Cardinals strength is also Milwaukee’s weakness. An average defensive club, the Brewers lack a power packed line-up such as the Red Birds have. Therefore like last year they must play small ball to win.

Projected starters for Milwaukee include catcher Omar Narvaez, with Rowdy Tellez at first, Kolten Wong at second, Willy Adames at short, and Luis Urias at third. For now, either Keston Hiura, or Andrew McCutchen look to be the DH. Roaming Milwaukee’s outfield will be Lorenzo Cain in center, flanked by Hunter Renfro in right and Christian Yelich in left.

If the Cardinals hope to fly away with the NL Central flag, they must have strong, consistant pitching and a healthy line-up. While the keys to a Brewers repeat are dominant pitching, timely hitting, a strong ground game and a return to MVP form for Christian Yelich.

My prediction for the 2022 NL Central Standings? Fifth Place, Cincinnati; fourth, Pittsburgh; third Chicago; second; St. Louis, and first, Milwaukee. Now lets see what the season will bring. Welcome one and all to opening day!