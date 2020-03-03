BLOMBERG COLUMN: Cardinals, Cubs likely to battle for NL Central crown

The Red Birds bullpen is similarly stacked, with guys like Jordan Hicks, Andrew Miller, John Gant and Giovanny Gallegos handing the ball to closer Carlos Martinez.

All in all, the Cardinals are a proud and determined flock. I look for them to retain their title in 2020.

Heading northeast across the Mississippi River from Busch Stadium you'll find the lair of the Redbirds arch rival and main divisional threat; Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs.

After a disappointing 84-78 third-place finish in 2019, the Cubs are looking to regain the top spot in the NL Central.

Loaded for bear, the Cubs boast an explosive offense. Spearheaded by the big bats of Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr., lightning can strike at every at-bat. Rookie hopeful Nico Hoerner, a former first round draft pick, will also be looking to add his own big bat to Chicago's starting lineup as the team's new second baseman.

In terms of starting pitching, the Cubs have the horses to compete with the Cardinals. Their stable includes Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks, Jose Quintana and Yu Darvish. For now, the mystery of the fifth starter has yet to be solved, but a youngster named Alec Mills may be the piece to complete the puzzle.