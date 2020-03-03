BLOMBERG COLUMN: Cardinals, Cubs likely to battle for NL Central crown

With Opening day in Major League Baseball just a few weeks away, managers are beginning to narrow their focus as team rosters slowly take shape. After a long and cold winter, it's time to play ball.
This week we'll plunge headlong into the churning waters of the National League Central Division and see what sinks or swims.
Leading off with the 2019 division champion St. Louis Cardinals, the Redbirds are poised to make a successful title defense for the upcoming campaign.
While it's true the Cards were relatively inactive during the bustling off season, the fact is they didn't need to reshuffle the deck. With aces to spare, the hand they hold is a strong one.
The Cardinals biggest strength heading into the 2020 regular season is their starting rotation, considered by most experts to be the best in the division. The "fab five" includes Adam Wainwright, Jack Flaherty, Miles Mikolas, Dakota Hudson and newcomer Kwang Hyun Kim, a southpaw from South Korea who went 17-6 with a 2.51 ERA while pitching in the Korean Baseball Organization last season.
Offensively, the Cards are stacked with a mixture of youth and veteran pop. Led by future Hall of Famer Yadier Molina, with Matt Carpenter, Paul Goldschmidt, Paul DeJong, Harrison Bader, Kolten Wong, and Tommy Edman in tow, St. Louis packs a potent punch.
The Red Birds bullpen is similarly stacked, with guys like Jordan Hicks, Andrew Miller, John Gant and Giovanny Gallegos handing the ball to closer Carlos Martinez.
You have free articles remaining.
All in all, the Cardinals are a proud and determined flock. I look for them to retain their title in 2020.
Heading northeast across the Mississippi River from Busch Stadium you'll find the lair of the Redbirds arch rival and main divisional threat; Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs.
After a disappointing 84-78 third-place finish in 2019, the Cubs are looking to regain the top spot in the NL Central.
Loaded for bear, the Cubs boast an explosive offense. Spearheaded by the big bats of Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr., lightning can strike at every at-bat. Rookie hopeful Nico Hoerner, a former first round draft pick, will also be looking to add his own big bat to Chicago's starting lineup as the team's new second baseman.
In terms of starting pitching, the Cubs have the horses to compete with the Cardinals. Their stable includes Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks, Jose Quintana and Yu Darvish. For now, the mystery of the fifth starter has yet to be solved, but a youngster named Alec Mills may be the piece to complete the puzzle.
While Chicago's offense and starting pitching are well stocked, the cupboards of the bullpen are as bare as Old Mother Hubbard's. Craig Kimbrel is the team's current closer, but he endured a rough 2019 campaign. If the Cubs hope to unseat St. Louis, he must become the lights-out closer of old. He better be, because the rest of the Cubs bullpen is a gigantic question mark.
Due to a severe case of bullpenitis, I pick the Cubs to finish second in the NL Central for 2020.
And that's a wrap. Next week we'll conclude the NL Central with a look at the Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates. See you at the ballpark!