BLOMBERG COLUMN: Cardinals remain in thick of race

Last week, if you'll recall, it was the Cincinnati Reds that became the latest team to be bitten by the COVID-19 bug, a bite severe enough to cancel the remainder of their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Well, that was last week. This past weekend the New York Mets assumed that role, as two members tested positive, resulting in the postponement of their cross town series with the New York Yankees.

The good news is, unlike earlier outbreaks involving the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals, the episodes regarding the Reds and Mets appear to have been quickly contained, and as of Tuesday, both clubs have returned to action.

Of the four teams sidelined by the virus, none has been hit harder than the Cardinals. From July 29 to Aug. 15, the club was idle with 18 members testing positive. Many thought the Cards would have to fold under the circumstances, dropping out of the race and possibly forcing Major League Baseball to pull the plug on everyone's season. But these were the St. Louis Cardinals, a franchise with a long and storied pedigree, studded by numerous championships, and a true champion never goes down without a fight.