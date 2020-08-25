BLOMBERG COLUMN: Cardinals remain in thick of race

Last week, if you'll recall, it was the Cincinnati Reds that became the latest team to be bitten by the COVID-19 bug, a bite severe enough to cancel the remainder of their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Well, that was last week. This past weekend the New York Mets assumed that role, as two members tested positive, resulting in the postponement of their cross town series with the New York Yankees.
The good news is, unlike earlier outbreaks involving the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals, the episodes regarding the Reds and Mets appear to have been quickly contained, and as of Tuesday, both clubs have returned to action.
Of the four teams sidelined by the virus, none has been hit harder than the Cardinals. From July 29 to Aug. 15, the club was idle with 18 members testing positive. Many thought the Cards would have to fold under the circumstances, dropping out of the race and possibly forcing Major League Baseball to pull the plug on everyone's season. But these were the St. Louis Cardinals, a franchise with a long and storied pedigree, studded by numerous championships, and a true champion never goes down without a fight.
Round one of the Red Birds' battle began in Milwaukee, where they were scheduled to play the Brewers in the Crew's home-opening series on July 31. But just before an initial work-out at Miller Park, a Cardinals player tested positive, a situation resulting in a week-long quarantine in their downtown hotel. Returning to St. Louis, a second quarantine soon followed as additional team members also tested positive.
When the Cardinals finally were cleared to play, they faced a schedule as imposing as Mount Everest; 53 games to be played over the span of 44 days. Talk about a challenge, the Birds might find the going easier scaling Mt. Everest in flip flops.
Just to add a little steam to the pressure cooker, due to time constraints imposed by MLB's regular season schedule of 60 games in 66 days, to make up for lost ground, the Cardinals will be forced to play 10 doubleheaders, each consisting of two seven-inning games, a brutal stretch for the healthiest of teams, but one made more taxing by the loss of key personnel. To top it off, one day after running this gauntlet, the postseason begins. No rest for the weary during a global pandemic.
As for repeating as National League Central Division Champions, the 'cards' are definetely stacked against the Red Birds. However, as baseball fans know all too well, you can never count the Cardinals out. As of Tuesday morning, St. Louis was in second place in the NL Central with a 10-8 record, just 3 games behind the front running Chicago Cubs. Once again, the race is on and the Cardinals are in the thick of it.
See you at the ballpark, hopefully soon.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!