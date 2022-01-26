BLOMBERG COLUMN: CBA talks still at a standstill in MLB

With just a little over two weeks before pitchers and catchers report for spring training, the lockout in Major League Baseball continues.

Last week MLB and the MLB Players Association sat down to discuss their differences during a video call that lasted a little over one hour. Lo and behold, the two sides spoke twice this past week! But unfortunately there has been little to report.

According to one source the two sides will meet again either in person or virtually in early February. Bear in mind, spring training camps are scheduled to open on February 16.

While MLB and the MLBPA persist in dragging their collective bargaining feet, a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, signed sealed and delivered before the start of spring training is still possible. The two sides aren't really that far apart. Common ground exists. All that is required is for both factions to meet for more than a little over an hour at a time and reach a compromise. In case they haven't noticed, over the years baseball fans have had more than enough of their petty squabbles. So what's all the fuss about?

The main issues involved in this new Collective Bargaining Agreement can be divided into two categories; financial concerns and changes to the game.

Differences over financial matters center around the league minimum salary, the luxury tax, salary arbitration, and free agency. When it comes to changes to the game itself, under discussion are topics such as an expanded playoff field, the use of a designated hitter in the National League, the implementation of an automated system for calling balls and strikes, the use of a pitch clock, enlarged bases, and changes to the surface of the ball to make it easier for pitchers to grip.

Additional changes include the elimination of those ridiculous 7 inning double headers along with the demise of the invisible runner on second base for extra inning games. The number of pitchers a team may carry on their roster is also under discussion. In case you haven't noticed, half or more of a MLB team roster is comprised of pitchers. That's 12 or more players for a single position.

As you can see MLB and the MLBPA have a lot to settle and a short time to do it. Talking virtually for an hour or so at a time won't get the job done.

While the off season stalemate continues, it's the free agents who just might suffer the most. With the declaration of the lockout, all trades and free agent signings screeched to a halt. While some players managed to hook up with a new club before the lockout, the vast majority didn't. With each passing day of the current work stoppage, their futures grow more uncertain.

One of the biggest stars in the free agent universe looking for a home is shortstop Carlos Correa. Coming up with the Houston Astros, Correa entered into free agency with high hopes for a huge pay-day. According to published reports, he had already rejected a 160 million dollar offer from Houston.

With rival shortstop Corey Seager signing a 10 year 325 million dollar contract with the Texas Rangers, Correa looked to top it. Reportedly he is seeking a long term contract somewhere in the neighborhood of 340 million-plus. That's quite a neighborhood. But then came the lockout and the market closed up shop. Now the big question for Correa and other top free agents is, will that kind of pay-day be available once MLB and the MLBPA come to terms?

Here's something else for Correa to consider. The big money clubs are well stocked at shortstop with the possible exception of one ; the San Diego Padres.

It's entirely possible that Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr will permamently move to the outfield in order to spare his shoulder which was severely injured last year. If that should happen, his spot at short would open up, thus opening up the door for the acquistion of Correa, or Trevor Sotry, another top rated free agent shortstop looking for a home. But before any of this can happen, a deal must be struck between MLB and the MLBPA. Time as they say is running out, and the spring training clock is ticking.