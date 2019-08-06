In the summer of 1926, a brand new youth baseball program made its debut, thanks to a resolution passed by the American Legion during the organization's national convention of 1925. With the simple stroke of a pen, American Legion Baseball was born. Soon after, post-sponsored teams began popping up all across the country.
In American Legion Baseball, teams are separated into three classes -- Class A through Class AAA -- based upon local high school enrollment. Within these classes, teams are further divided into senior or junior Legion squads in accordance with the ages of the players. Senior Legion members are designated as being 17 and under, while Junior Legion players are 16 and younger.
Since its inception, for all but a single season, the Wisconsin Dells Post 187 has been classified as a Class A senior Legion team. The exception came in 2016 when the program briefly made the leap to AA. At one point, the Wisconsin Dells Post 187 boasted both a senior and junior Legion squad, but that lasted for only one season.
Now, after a long and successful history, the Dells has mysteriously struggled for the past two years to field a team. The question is why?
The reasons are many.
Living in Wisconsin Dells offers unique opportunities for teenagers. Beginning at age 14, most area kids have summer jobs. While most local employers are accommodating to ballplayers when it comes to giving them time off for games, others unfortunately are not, resulting in players missing games. Other factors, such as illness, injury and vacations all wreck havoc on the team's roster. But while these factors affect every ballplayer, the biggest culprits may be those that involve the senior players.
If you happened to catch a few of the Dells Legion's games this summer, you would have been struck by how young the players looked compared to their opponents. Fear not, there's nothing wrong with your eyesight. In general, the age of the Dells players ranged from 13-16, with one or more seniors present. From a roster of 18, the Dells averaged 9-11 players per game, most of whom were juniors. So what happened to the rest of the seniors?
Whether it's baseball, basketball, football, hockey or soccer, sports as you know are no longer seasonal. After regular and postseason play ends, specialized training camps and skills clinics take over, targeting the older athletes. For instance, basketball season may end in late spring, but camps and clinics are in full swing during the summer, formerly known as "baseball season."
In fact, baseball camps and clinics also operate during the summer, drawing many older players. Then of course, there's the summer baseball showcase leagues and traveling teams that feature some of the top talent from around the state. What young, aspiring ballplayer could say no to such an opportunity?
It really is a golden opportunity, but players must be aware of American Legion Baseball rules. Currently, American Legion players can participate in dual baseball programs. However, if a scheduling conflict should arise (two games on the same day) legion games take priority, as do tournaments.
So what's the answer? How can the Dells hang on to its senior players in light of all the forces pulling them away? Perhaps the best solution is to let them go.
As one high-ranking Legion official suggested, the best route for the Post 187 to follow might be to become a Class A junior Legion program. I also think this might be the way to go, as it opens the door to a whole new group of eager, young recruits, thus bolstering the team roster. Also, as a junior Legion team, the playing field will be made level. During this last campaign, facing senior-dominated teams, the Dells got hammered in nearly every outing. As a junior Legion squad, perhaps next year, Post 187 will be the hammer instead of the nail.
While losing the senior players would be a shame, struggling to field a team during both the season, coupled with forfeiting back-to-back class A regional tournaments, is a much greater shame.
Obviously, something must be done. Whatever course the Dells chooses to follow, change will be in store for the Post 187. Of that there is no question.
