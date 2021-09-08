BLOMBERG COLUMN: Childhood favorite Koosman, star of 'Miracle Mets,' righly honored by franchise

There is perhaps no greaters honor for a former athlete than to be inducted into the Hall of Fame for their sport and to have their number retired. Now, at last, former New York Mets star pitcher Jerry Koosman has both.

On September 25, 1989, four years after his retirement as an active player in Major League Baseball, Koosman, or ‘Kooz’ as he is affectionately known, was officially enshrined into the Mets Hall of Fame during a special ceremony at Shea Stadium. But not until August 28, 2021 was his number finally retired. Needless to say it was a gesture long overdue.

Originally, in 2019 it was announced that Koosman’s number would be retired during the 2020 season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, it was pushed back to this year.

In the relatively short franchise history of the Mets, dating from their conception in 1962, only two players (Tom Seaver and Mike Piazza) and two coaches (Casey Stengel and Gil Hodges) have had their numbers retired. Now, with his number 36 bolted to the brow of Citi Field, Kooz becomes the fifth Met to be so honored.

Regular readers of this column know that Kooz was a childhood favorite of mine, and the fact that we are related through the marriage of his second cousin makes that relationship even more special.