BLOMBERG COLUMN: Cleveland finally set to shed Indians moniker

Just how did the Cleveland ball club come by its moniker anyway? A charter member of the American League since its conception in 1901, the Cleveland club was known as the Bluebirds, or 'Blues' for short, through 1902.

The following year the team changed its name to the 'Naps' after its beloved star and Hall of Famer Napoleon Lajoie. Then in 1915, shortly after the untimely death of another fan favorite, Louis Sockalexis, a Penobscot Indian, the team was renamed the Indians in his honor. Now, this past Sunday it was announced that the Cleveland organization will undergo another name change, effective for 2022.

As of yet, Cleveland's new moniker is unknown, but there are several good choices available. Giving a nod to the past, how about the Cleveland Blues.

Blues as in music, not Bluebirds, or possibly the Cleveland Americans, a name by which they were unofficially known during the early 20th century? At any rate, whatever name is eventually chosen, the club will still be called the Cleveland Indians for 2021.

It takes time for walls to come down, especially those that have been standing and reinforced over the course of many years.