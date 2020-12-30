BLOMBERG COLUMN: Cleveland finally set to shed Indians moniker

As I reported back in 2018, a deal was struck between Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Indians organization for the removal of the blatantly racist caricature known as "Chief Wahoo.”
It was an offer Cleveland couldn't refuse.
Had Cleveland turned down MLB's proposal, they would have lost the privilege of hosting the 2019 All-Star Game. A week-long event featuring the ever popular Home Run Derby, the All-Star Game pumps millions of dollars into the local economy.
Losing it would have been a devastating financial blow to the city of Cleveland and its many suburbs. So much for having a social conscience and humanitarianism.
Eliminating the highly offensive caricature was a tremendous, time consuming task. Team uniforms and equipment, club stationary and office supplies, advertising, billboards, websites, flags, pennants, hats, t-shirts and souvenirs of all kinds among a laundry list of things had to be changed. Anything and everything having to do with Cleveland Indians baseball was systematically stripped bare of the degrading logo. It was a monumental effort to be sure. However, once completed the work had only just begun.
With the ball finally rolling in the right direction, a change of name was now in order. An affront to generations of Native Americans in particular, the time was long past for the "Indians” moniker to go.
Just how did the Cleveland ball club come by its moniker anyway? A charter member of the American League since its conception in 1901, the Cleveland club was known as the Bluebirds, or 'Blues' for short, through 1902.
The following year the team changed its name to the 'Naps' after its beloved star and Hall of Famer Napoleon Lajoie. Then in 1915, shortly after the untimely death of another fan favorite, Louis Sockalexis, a Penobscot Indian, the team was renamed the Indians in his honor. Now, this past Sunday it was announced that the Cleveland organization will undergo another name change, effective for 2022.
As of yet, Cleveland's new moniker is unknown, but there are several good choices available. Giving a nod to the past, how about the Cleveland Blues.
Blues as in music, not Bluebirds, or possibly the Cleveland Americans, a name by which they were unofficially known during the early 20th century? At any rate, whatever name is eventually chosen, the club will still be called the Cleveland Indians for 2021.
It takes time for walls to come down, especially those that have been standing and reinforced over the course of many years.
But as the times change, so do people, and those once seemingly indestructible walls slowly begin to crack and crumble, making their fall inevitable.