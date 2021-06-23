BLOMBERG COLUMN: College World Series helping reignite my love for baseball, as it should be played

Scoreless through four, both starting pitchers were phenomenal. Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter fanned 5 of the first 6 batters he faced while his counterpart, Sam Highfill, matched him pitch for pitch. Then in the bottom of the fifth, Terrell Tatum hit a monstrous home run to put NC State up 1-0, ending Leiter’s perfect night.

Back and forth the battle raged, with Vanderbilt threatening, then NC State. But in each instance the pitchers were allowed to work out of the jams, which they did in thrilling style. Then in the top of the eighth, Vandy drove Highfill from the mound, pushing the tying run to third with 2 outs. However, with Evan Justice on in relief, the next batter was caught looking for the third out.

It was as close as Vandy got.

In a good old fashioned ballgame, with no managerial challenges or prolonged delays from “instant” replay or a half-dozen pitching changes, NC State edged past Vanderbilt by a final of 1-0. Highfill picked up the win, going 7 1/3 innings with a line score of no runs, two hits, seven strikeouts and two walks, while Justice earned the save in relief.

As a side note, this was the first time all season that Vanderbilt had been shutout.