BLOMBERG COLUMN: College World Series helping reignite my love for baseball, as it should be played

With every change Major League Baseball makes to the grand old game, the less games I care to watch. At the professional level, the game today is nothing like the one I grew up with.
Starting pitchers struggle to go six innings. Defensive shifts are the rule as batters have no idea how to hit against them. Base stealing, bunting, and the hit-and-run are lost arts.
Even something as basic as base running is lost on today’s professionals. Batters swing for the fences and pitchers throw as hard as they can on every pitch.
If this is baseball, MLB can keep it.
As the game spirals out of control in the Major Leagues, it continues to thrive in its traditional state at other levels. This past Monday evening, after viewing a weekend of Major League ineptitude on television, my heart was lifted and my soul renewed as I tuned in to the round two match-up of the 2021 NCAA College Baseball World Series between the reigning National Champion Vanderbilt Commodores and the Cinderella Squad from North Carolina State, the Wolfpack.
Sailing through the regular season, the Commodores continued their winning ways through the Super Regionals to reach the CWS. After notching a spine tingling 7-6, 12-inning win over the Arizona Wildcats in the opening game (in which no magical baserunner materialized on second base to start an extra inning), Vanderbilt looked to go 2-0 with a victory over NC State. However, the Wolfpack had other ideas.
Scoreless through four, both starting pitchers were phenomenal. Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter fanned 5 of the first 6 batters he faced while his counterpart, Sam Highfill, matched him pitch for pitch. Then in the bottom of the fifth, Terrell Tatum hit a monstrous home run to put NC State up 1-0, ending Leiter’s perfect night.
Back and forth the battle raged, with Vanderbilt threatening, then NC State. But in each instance the pitchers were allowed to work out of the jams, which they did in thrilling style. Then in the top of the eighth, Vandy drove Highfill from the mound, pushing the tying run to third with 2 outs. However, with Evan Justice on in relief, the next batter was caught looking for the third out.
It was as close as Vandy got.
In a good old fashioned ballgame, with no managerial challenges or prolonged delays from “instant” replay or a half-dozen pitching changes, NC State edged past Vanderbilt by a final of 1-0. Highfill picked up the win, going 7 1/3 innings with a line score of no runs, two hits, seven strikeouts and two walks, while Justice earned the save in relief.
As a side note, this was the first time all season that Vanderbilt had been shutout.
Leiter was nearly lights out in defeat, but not even the immortal Cy Young can pull out a win without run support. In a complete game loss Leiter surrendered the lone run on 4 hits, striking out 15 while issuing only one walk. There isn’t a Major League hurler in today’s game that can match those numbers.