BLOMBERG COLUMN: Countdown commences to opening day

As for attendance during the regular season, the Brewers have submitted a proposal to the Milwaukee County Board to allow American Family Field, formally Miller Park, to fill up to 35% capacity. As of press time, the board has yet to rule.

With spring training underway, the countdown to opening day has commenced. When that day arrives, for the first time in years, the Brewers will — in all probability — be without the services of Ryan Braun. To date, Braun, a free agent, is not in camp. Nor is he expected to be. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Braun is "presumably planning on retiring".

With the absence of Braun in the starting lineup, Milwaukee's only legitimate power threat is Christian Yelich. But with no one to protect him in the lineup, pitchers can afford to work around his strength, forcing him to fish outside his comfort zone.