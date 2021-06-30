BLOMBERG COLUMN: Covid-19 causes a stir, forces North Carolina State out of College World Series

To date, over 600,000 of our fellow americans have died from COVID-19, with thousands of survivors struggling with COVID related disabilities. Did all these people suffer and die in vain? How many of them, given the chance, would say no to a life saving vaccine?

There is a very good reason we no longer have to fear diseases such as Cholera, Typhoid Fever, Bubonic Plague, German Measles, Diptheria, Smallpox, Polio, etc, and that reason is vaccination. Throughout human history as these and other pandemics took millions of lives, doctors and scientists worked tirelessly to come up with vaccines, just as they did during our current COVID-19 Pandemic. Sure there are possible side effects. All vaccines, for that matter, all medicines, have possible side effects. However, no side effect is worse than the possible side effect of not being vaccinated for COVID-19; Death.

As for fully vaccinated individuals who contract the Coronavirus, bear in mind, no vaccine is 100 % effective. But even so, for these individuals symptoms are mild, much like those of a common cold.

The only way to strike out the Coronavirus is for everyone to get vaccinated. Those who don’t not only provide a refuge for the virus to live and mutate, but also become carriers, passing it on to others. This was the unfortunate scenario that led to NC State’s expulsion from the College Baseball World Series. As later reports indicated, testing and contact tracing determined it was the two unvaccinated players that exposed their teammates. Had they been fully vaccinated, how different their season might have been. Now they will have the rest of their lives to think that over.