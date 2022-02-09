BLOMBERG COLUMN: David Ortiz's Hall of Fame induction the bow on top of stellar career

It took eight innings of perfection from Dominican Republic pitcher Tyler Alexander to hold off Mexico in a thrilling 2-1 semi-final of the 2022 Caribbean World Series.

Despite a desperate ninth inning rally by Mexico which saw Alexander lose his bid for a no-hitter, the Dominican Republic perservered to advance to the Championship game versus Colombia. As the fates would decree, it would take something close to a miracle for the DR to win it all.

In last Thursday nights single game winner take all for the CWS Championship, Colombia was in control from the first pitch to the final out, scoring one in the first, two in the second, one in the sixth, and for good measure one more in the ninth, to down the DR 4-1.

But even in defeat there was much to celebrate in the Dominican Republic.

Born and raised in the DR, last Tuesday fan favorite of two nations, David Ortiz, was elected to baseball's Hall of Fame as part of the incoming class of 2022. A first ballot Hall of Famer, Ortiz recieved 77.9 % of the vote. As you know, a minimum of 75% is required for induction.

As a 16-year-old in the DR, Ortiz was signed by the Seattle Mariners. Playing in Seattle's minor league system he was known as David Arias. For all you baseball card collectors now digging through shoe boxes of cards, hopefully you didn't toss out your David Arias cards!

Coming up to the big leagues with the Minnesota Twins, Ortiz platooned at first base. However, in his six years with Minnesota, Ortiz was plagued by injuries, which ultimately led to a lack of playing time and diminished production at the plate.

As a result, when the time came in 2002, the Twins released the struggling slugger.

Seeing something Minnesota missed, the Boston Red Sox signed Ortiz for the 2003 Season. Healthy for the first time in years, Ortiz took over the DH role, rewarding the team's faith with a break-out campaign.

In his first year with Boston, Ortiz endeared himself to Red Sox fans, swatting 31 home runs along with 101 runs batted in, and in the process transforming himself into "Big Papi" as he is affectionately known.

Ortiz's career numbers are certinaly worthy of the Hall of Fame: 541 home runs (17th All-Time), 2,472 hits, 1,768 RBIs, and a lifetime batting average of .286. Ten times he hit 30 or more home runs, his best season coming in 2006 when Ortiz slammed 54 HR's and 137 RBI's to lead the American League.

Equally impressive are Big Papi's World Series Stats. Winning three World Series championships with Boston, along with a World Series MVP, Ortiz crushed 17 homers and 61 RBIs while batting .455 for 14 games.

Ortiz's Postaseason heroics, particularly in resurrecting the Red Sox from a 3-games-to-0 deficit to the New York Yankees in the best of seven AL Championship Series of 2004, are simply legendary.

His walk-off home run in game 4 and his walk-off base hit in game 5 - both coming in extra innings - brought the lifeless Sox back from the dead.

Inspired by Ortiz, Boston would continue its winning ways, downing New York in games 6 and 7 at Yankee Stadium to advance to the World Series. On that stage the Red Sox would end an 86-year drought by sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals.

Retiring in 2016 as perhaps the greatest DH in baseball history, Big Papi left behind a big pair of shoes to be filled, both as a player and a person.

Beloved by both the Dominican Republic and Red Sox Nation, his first-ballot election to the Hall of Fame is the crowning glory to a stellar career, something baseball fans of all nations can celebrate.