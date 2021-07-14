BLOMBERG COLUMN: Dells goes 0-2 In legion tournament

Instead of busting the game open, it was the Dells’ threat that was busted when the runner on third wandered too far off base and was picked off to end both the scoring threat and the inning.

Elated after having dodged a major bullet, Viroqua’s offense took control, plating three runs on three hits off Dells starter Matt Getgen to take a 3-1 lead after one full inning of play.

Going down in order in the top of the second, Post 187 tied the game at 3-all in the third. That, however, would be as close as they would get as Viroqua flexed their offensive muscles, adding a pair of runs in the fourth, three more in the fifth and another deuce in the sixth to take Game 1 by a 10-4 final.

Game 2 versus Baraboo was more of the same for the young Dells squad, which fell by a score of 11-6.

As for tournament standings, Viroqua took first place with a 2-0 mark, followed by Baraboo at 1-1 and Wisconsin Dells at 0-2.