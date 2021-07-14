BLOMBERG COLUMN: Dells goes 0-2 In legion tournament

Under normal circumstances, the Wisconsin Dells American Legion Post 187 baseball program opens its schedule in early June, following the conclusion of the WIAA high school baseball season. By mid-July, the program usually has 20 or more games under its belt, with the vast majority against other Class-A American Legion teams.
But, as we all know, these are far from normal times. That being the case, this past Sunday on a picture perfect day for baseball, the Wisconsin Dells Post 187 baseball team made its 2021 American Legion debut at the Baraboo Legion Triangular Tournament at Mary Rountree Evans Field in Baraboo.
While Sunday marked Post 187s first taste of American Legion ball this year, it was not the team’s season opener. After playing a stretch against non-legion teams, Wisconsin Dells entered tournament play with a record of 4-2.
Joining the Dells in this three-team, single-day tournament were Viroqua and Baraboo. Each team was guaranteed at least two games. At precisely 12:45 p.m. Sunday, the Dells took on Viroqua in the first of their two contests.
With one out in the top of the first inning, Dells catcher Will Michalsky stroked a single, advanced to second on a fielder’s choice, and scored on an error by Viroqua’s shortstop. Then with two down and a runner on first, a base hit by Braden Buss and a walk to Luke Michalsky filled the sacks. Right off the bat, Post 187 was threatening to bust the game wide open.
Instead of busting the game open, it was the Dells’ threat that was busted when the runner on third wandered too far off base and was picked off to end both the scoring threat and the inning.
Elated after having dodged a major bullet, Viroqua’s offense took control, plating three runs on three hits off Dells starter Matt Getgen to take a 3-1 lead after one full inning of play.
Going down in order in the top of the second, Post 187 tied the game at 3-all in the third. That, however, would be as close as they would get as Viroqua flexed their offensive muscles, adding a pair of runs in the fourth, three more in the fifth and another deuce in the sixth to take Game 1 by a 10-4 final.
Game 2 versus Baraboo was more of the same for the young Dells squad, which fell by a score of 11-6.
As for tournament standings, Viroqua took first place with a 2-0 mark, followed by Baraboo at 1-1 and Wisconsin Dells at 0-2.
Despite going 0-2 in their first American Legion tournament this year, Wisconsin Dells is bristling with promise. Bear in mind, the 2021 Post 187 team is young, more Junior Legion than Senior Legion. Against Class-A Viroqua, a Senior Legion program that averages 40-50 regular-season games per season, Wisconsin Dells scored four runs on eight hits. Facing Class-AA Baraboo, Post 187 tallied six runs on nine hits.
What proved costly for Post 187 was a lack of basic fundamentals; positioning, proper fielding and throwing, relays, base stealing, base running, etc. Add to that list numerous passed balls, wild pitches, walks, hit batsmen and errors, it makes it difficult to notch a win.
The good news is all these problems can be solved by regular practice and playing as many games as possible before the start of regional play. Mid-way through July, the 2021 Wisconsin American Legion Class-A Regionals are just a short-hop away.