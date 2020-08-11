BLOMBERG COLUMN: Disregard for rules threatens baseball season

Against the backdrop of a raging global pandemic in which the United States recently surpassed 5 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, Major League Baseball continues to put its best foot forward toward the completion of the shortened 2020 season. Although, at times, it's more like one step forward and two steps back.
To its credit, for the most part, Major League Baseball got it right when it comes to the health and safety concerns of the players, coaches and staff members during the pandemic. They boldly instituted a program of extensive testing and quarantining in accordance with guidelines established by the Center for Disease Control.
In the event an individual should test positive, following a period of isolation, they must receive two consecutive negative tests before being allowed to rejoin their team. MLB even went so far as to ban crowds from the ballparks in order to protect the clubs from exposure to the virus from fans.
Also, in accordance with the CDC, social distancing would be invoked. Instead of congregating in the dugouts, players would be seated in the front row seats of the empty stands, 6 feet apart. There would be no high-fives, handshakes, home run celebrations at home plate or physical contact of any kind, including charging the mound or bench-clearing brawls. The use of protective face masks, particularly by catchers, infielders, coaches, umpires and batters was strongly recommended.
Even the game schedule was altered for the protection of players and club personnel, with games played exclusively within existing divisions and geographic zones in order to limit possible exposure and spread of the virus by long-distance travel. In short, MLB did everything possible under these extraordinary circumstances to ensure the health and safety of all involved as they strive to complete the pandemic shortened season. Unfortunately though, MLB's efforts are being undermined by some of those they have worked so hard to protect.
Tune in to any current MLB game and you'll probably see all or some of the following:
- No social distancing, with players in the dugouts shoulder to shoulder, some wearing masks, some not, and some whose masks cover the mouth but not the nose.
- Batters with or without masks.
- High-fives and fist bumps after a key hit or play, along with the traditional post game line-up where players of the winning team file past in two lines congratulating each other as only players can do. On occasion, at least twice that I've seen, there has been bench-clearing altercations featuring a wide variety of physical contact.
These occurrences are just a sample of what you might see at any particular game, all in direct violation of existing rules. Off-field incidents seem to center around certain players violating team and league policy by leaving their hotel rooms, usually at night, and hitting the town, a definite no-no during a global pandemic.
So what have we got? A lack of social distancing, erratic or improper use of face masks and a general disregard for agreed upon rules and CDC guidelines. All these violations threaten to pull the plug on an already shortened season. The overriding question here is, why aren't the agreed upon rules being more strictly enforced?
What happened to the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals, who both lost at least a week's worth of games due to a COVID-19 outbreak, can happen to any team. It simply makes no sense. Why shoot yourself in the foot before the big dance? Are you willing to play ball or not?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!