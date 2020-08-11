BLOMBERG COLUMN: Disregard for rules threatens baseball season

Even the game schedule was altered for the protection of players and club personnel, with games played exclusively within existing divisions and geographic zones in order to limit possible exposure and spread of the virus by long-distance travel. In short, MLB did everything possible under these extraordinary circumstances to ensure the health and safety of all involved as they strive to complete the pandemic shortened season. Unfortunately though, MLB's efforts are being undermined by some of those they have worked so hard to protect.

Tune in to any current MLB game and you'll probably see all or some of the following:

- No social distancing, with players in the dugouts shoulder to shoulder, some wearing masks, some not, and some whose masks cover the mouth but not the nose.

- Batters with or without masks.

- High-fives and fist bumps after a key hit or play, along with the traditional post game line-up where players of the winning team file past in two lines congratulating each other as only players can do. On occasion, at least twice that I've seen, there has been bench-clearing altercations featuring a wide variety of physical contact.