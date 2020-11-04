BLOMBERG COLUMN: Dodgers first title since 1988 the perfect medicine

How sweet it is!

With two outs in the top of the ninth and two strikes on the batter, young Los Angeles Dodgers hurler Julio Urias calmly whipped a called third strike past Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Willy Adames to capture Major League Baseball's 2020 World Series Championship.

For the victorious Dodgers, it was their seventh title overall and first since 1988.

Immediately after the called third strike, as Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes stuffed the game ball in the back pocket of his pants before running out to embrace Urias, I was on the phone to my son Nick in Los Angeles. He picked up on the second ring, as excited over the Dodgers win as I was. He and I were far from alone. In the background I could hear the cheers of his friends and neighbors in the apartment building.

As Nick and I celebrated together on the phone with a couple of cold ones, on TV we watched in holy reverence as MLB commissioner Rob Manfred presented the World Series trophy to the victorious Dodgers. Then, over the phone in the background, I heard explosions.

From their apartment bay window, my son and daughter-in-law could see fireworks lighting up downtown LA. Car horns were honking and firecrackers exploding everywhere. If you didn't know better, you would think it was the Fourth of July.