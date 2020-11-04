BLOMBERG COLUMN: Dodgers first title since 1988 the perfect medicine

How sweet it is!
With two outs in the top of the ninth and two strikes on the batter, young Los Angeles Dodgers hurler Julio Urias calmly whipped a called third strike past Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Willy Adames to capture Major League Baseball's 2020 World Series Championship.
For the victorious Dodgers, it was their seventh title overall and first since 1988.
Immediately after the called third strike, as Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes stuffed the game ball in the back pocket of his pants before running out to embrace Urias, I was on the phone to my son Nick in Los Angeles. He picked up on the second ring, as excited over the Dodgers win as I was. He and I were far from alone. In the background I could hear the cheers of his friends and neighbors in the apartment building.
As Nick and I celebrated together on the phone with a couple of cold ones, on TV we watched in holy reverence as MLB commissioner Rob Manfred presented the World Series trophy to the victorious Dodgers. Then, over the phone in the background, I heard explosions.
From their apartment bay window, my son and daughter-in-law could see fireworks lighting up downtown LA. Car horns were honking and firecrackers exploding everywhere. If you didn't know better, you would think it was the Fourth of July.
As it turned out, that called third strike triggered much more than a celebration. For the city of Los Angeles and its many suburbs, it signaled a new beginning.
In a year in which COVID-19 ravaged — and continues to ravage — the world in general, LA was transformed into an epicenter in this unholy biological war. Hospitals quickly overflowed with the sick and dying, and morgues were pushed past capacity with refrigerated trucks commandeered by the National Guard for the growing numbers of dead. Thousands died in the City of Angels, with more expected before year's end. Then, rising from this living hell, came the hellfire.
In the midst of the worst drought in State history, wildfires ignited brush filled canyons and mountain sides that border the Los Angeles area. Thousands of acres have been consumed by the inferno, along with numerous homes and entire neighborhoods. Many have died in these flames which continue to burn in some regions. Those who survived have lost their homes and all their possessions.
There is however, one thing they haven't lost. They still have each other.
Bent but not broken, the will of the people endures. With a called third strike those battle weary souls lifted themselves up, filling the streets of Los Angeles in joyous celebration. For now, all the trials and tribulations of 2020 are in the past. There's no vaccine like a World Series Championship.
Having lost two of the last four World Series in heartbreaking fashion, Dodgers fans finally have a reason to smile, and a city under siege has a reason to believe. While it was a long time coming, the Dodgers’ World Series win simply couldn't have come at a better time.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!