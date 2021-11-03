BLOMBERG COLUMN: First-ever World Series game one to remember

The 1961 World Series represented the 26th trip for the Yankees to baseball's biggest show. As you might expect, their roster was peppered with World Series veterans. Whitey Ford, Yogi Berra, Mickey Mantle, Johnny Blanchard, Roger Maris, etc.

For the Reds this was the first franchise appearance since 1940. Although stocked with stars such as Vada Pinson, Frank Robinson, Gus Bell, and Wally Post among others, not a single Reds player had any World Series experience.

Sitting in box seats behind the Reds dugout with my dad, I zipped up my jacket, pulled my cap down over my forehead, and smacked my fist into my glove. I was ready just in case the Reds needed me.

It was Game 3 of the best-of-seven series which stood even at one win apiece. As I recall it was a crisp fall day with the sun shining bright against a blue, cloudless sky. Beneath the sun’s warm rays the rich green grass of the diamond glistened.

Even the infield dirt seemed to take on an added luster. A little bit of World Series magic as seen through the eyes of a child, now to be seen no more.