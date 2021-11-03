BLOMBERG COLUMN: First-ever World Series game one to remember

Once upon a time in the Fall of the year, as leaves of yellow, orange and red swirled about; gathering along sidewalks, doorways, and streets, there was a sporting event called the World Series.
Dubbed the "Fall Classic", it was the crowning jewel of Major League Baseball.
Long before the days of cable TV and lucrative network contracts the Fall Classic took place in the light of day against the backdrop of a classic display of baseball's very own fall colors of gray and white flannel, trimmed in rich hues that rivaled those of the falling leaves.
Oh for the good old days of the grand old game!
Sadly, in today's high tech times of analytics, defensive shifts, and bullpen games, an entire generation of baseball fans have grown up without ever seeing a World Series game played in the daylight.
This was my dream come true.
I saw my first World Series game in person at Crosley Field in Cincinnati, Ohio, back in 1961 between the New York Yankees and my hometown Cincinnati Reds.
While my dad was a native New Yorker — he was born and raised in the borough of Brooklyn — and thus grew up a Brooklyn Dodgers fan. After relocating to Cincinnati. he became a Reds rooter, except of course when the Dodgers came to town. As a lifelong Dodgers fan he had no love for the Yankees.
The 1961 World Series represented the 26th trip for the Yankees to baseball's biggest show. As you might expect, their roster was peppered with World Series veterans. Whitey Ford, Yogi Berra, Mickey Mantle, Johnny Blanchard, Roger Maris, etc.
For the Reds this was the first franchise appearance since 1940. Although stocked with stars such as Vada Pinson, Frank Robinson, Gus Bell, and Wally Post among others, not a single Reds player had any World Series experience.
Sitting in box seats behind the Reds dugout with my dad, I zipped up my jacket, pulled my cap down over my forehead, and smacked my fist into my glove. I was ready just in case the Reds needed me.
It was Game 3 of the best-of-seven series which stood even at one win apiece. As I recall it was a crisp fall day with the sun shining bright against a blue, cloudless sky. Beneath the sun’s warm rays the rich green grass of the diamond glistened.
Even the infield dirt seemed to take on an added luster. A little bit of World Series magic as seen through the eyes of a child, now to be seen no more.
The ballpark was alive with sound and the air was electric as Bob Purkey, Cincinnati's starting pitcher, climbed the hill. He went the distance that day, a standard outing for a pitcher back then. Unfortunately though, Purkey was tagged with a hard luck loss as New York squeezed past Cincinnati, 3-2. Blanchard and Maris both homered for the Yanks, with Maris' solo shot in the top of the ninth being the difference maker.
As for the remainder of the series, as expected New York came out on top, 4-games-to-1.
While many Reds fans would like to forget the '61 Series, it is none-the-less worth remembering, for several reasons.
For one, a young slugger named Frank Robinson smashed his first postseason home run, the first of many to come. For another, New York's venerable "Chairman of the Board” — pitcher Whitey Ford — stretched his World Series scoreless streak to 32 innings, snapping the decades old string of 29 set by a youthful southpaw named Babe Ruth.
For me, I will always remember the '61 World Series for that one magical day I spent at the ballpark with my dad; when time stood still and anything was possible.
Where have they gone, those days of long ago when life was just a simple game of ball and a young boy's dreams could become reality?