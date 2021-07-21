BLOMBERG COLUMN: Future of America's Pastime in good hands

In regards to the actual All-Star Game, history was made as Los Angeles Angels young phenom Shohei Ohtani became the first athlete to be selected as both a pitcher and positional player.

Not only did Ohtani play both ways, he was picked as the American League’s starting pitcher as well as its leadoff man. All this coming on the heels of the Home Run Derby in which he also dazzled the crowd, despite falling to Soto in the quarterfinals.

While youthful stars such as Alonso and Ohtani made this year’s All-Star Game one to remember, another young powerhouse made it even more memorable. In the top of the second inning, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., whose 31 home runs are second in the AL only to Ohtani’s 34, launched a moon shot off Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes which touched down some 468 feet from home, giving the AL an early 2-0 advantage.

Powered by Guerrero’s blast, the 200th in All-Star Game history, the AL would go on to win its eighth straight match-up by a final of 5-2. Ohtani would earn the win for the AL Squad while Guerrero would be named MVP.

