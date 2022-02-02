BLOMBERG COLUMN: Game goes on despite politics

If you are one of the many fans who are fed up with the present day politics of Major League Baseball and starved for a simpler time when the game was pure, relief is just a click of the remote away. Currently streaming on ESPN Deportes is the 2022 Caribbean World Series.

If you happen to be a first time viewer of the CWS you might be surprised to see numerous Major Leaguers playing for their respective countries, such as Marcel Ozuna and Robinson Cano of the Dominican Republic team.

As of Monday morning the World Series bracket showed the Dominican Republic in first place with an undefeated mark of 3-0. Venezuela and Columbia were tied for second place at 3-1, followed by Mexico in fourth at 2-1, Panama in fifth at 1-3 and Puerto Rico in the basement, winless at 0-4. But late monday night the standings changed dramatically as Columbia handed the Dominican Republic its first tournament loss to move into a tie for first place.

Hosted by the Dominican Republic, the 2022 CWS is baseball, or in this case, beisbol, like it should be, played for fun, national pride, and the enjoyment of the fans, far removed from the politics of MLB.

On the subject of Politics in MLB, aside from the current negotiations regarding the sport's new Collective Bargaining Agreement, the recent election of David Ortiz to Baseball's Hall of Fame seems to have generated some controversy. The reason? His alleged use of illegal performance enhancing drugs.

The controversy dates back to 2003 when Ortiz supposedly tested positive for a "banned substance" during an anonymous survey conducted by MLB. Bear in mind, back then testing procedures were in their infancy and results were somewhat unreliable. But what was supposed to remain confidential was leaked to the press in 2009, and to the shock of many, Ortiz, along with 103 other MLB Players, were listed as testing positive.

So did he or didn't he?

According to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, Oritz' positive test might have been the result of a legal supplement he was taking rather than an illegal PED. Quoting Manfred; "There was probably or possibly a very legitimate explanation that did not involve the use of a banned substance. "

In other words, Ortiz' test was a false positive for illegal PEDs.. What's more, thoughout his career he has never tested positive for any illegal substance. So enough with the Politics. It's time to give a true Hall of Famer his due.

As the lone candidate selected by the Baseball Writers Association of America for induction into the Hall of Fame, Ortiz will be joined in Cooperstown on July 24, 2022 by fellow inductees Jim Kaat and Tony Oliva, who were voted in earlier by the Hall of Fame's Veterans Committee. They will be joined in spirit by Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso, Buck O'Neil, and Bud Fowler, all of whom were voted in posthumously by a seperate HOF Committee.

So Congratulations Big Papi and the incoming HOF class of 2022. Despite all the politics, the grand old