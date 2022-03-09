BLOMBERG COLUMN: Game of baseball marches on despite MLB owners, players dispute

While Major League Baseball owners and the MLB Players Association continue to disagree over the terms and conditions of a new collective bargaining agreement, the game itself somehow manages to go on without them.

Even though parts of our country still shiver in winter's icy embrace, the college baseball season is underway.

On Feb. 18, the NCAA Division I campaign officially opened its season. Other divisions will soon follow suit.

This past weekend it was baseball like it should be as the Shriners Children's College Classic, broadcast live on the MLB Network, took place in Houston at Minute Maid Park, home of the Astros.

Participating teams included the Oklahoma Sooners, Baylor Bears, Louisiana State University Tigers, the 17th ranked Tennessee Volunteers, the 22nd ranked UCLA Bruins, and the No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns. Three days, six teams, nine games.

In Friday's opening contest, a good old fashioned pitching duel developed between UCLA starting pitcher Jake Brooks and Baylor starter Tyler Thomas.

In this low scoring affair both hurlers went deep with Thomas going 8⅔ innings, 8 of which were scoreless. But in the ninth a pinch hit home run cut Baylor's lead in half at 2-1. Then a two-out double chased Thomas from the mound.

On in relief of Thomas, Mason Mariott issued a walk followed by a hit batsman to load the bases. Then on a 3-0 count to the next batter, Marriot finally found the strike zone, battling back to a full count. On the payoff pitch a 4-3 putout on a grounder allowed Baylor to escape with a 2-1 win.

In other action, an 11th-nning walk-off homer by Jordan Thompson enabled LSU to squeak past Oklahoma in another nailbiter, 5-4. Then in Friday's nightcap, undefeated Texas downed Tennessee by a final of 7-2. With the win the Longhorns improved their record to 10-0 on the season.

Day two of the Shriners Classic featured an offensive outburst in Game 1 as UCLA trampled Oklahoma in a 15-3 mercy rule win.

In the second contest of the day, Tennessee overcame a 4-0 deficit to Baylor, posting 10 unanswered runs in a 10-5 final. Game 3 featured a battle of heavyweights as undefeated Texas (10-0) faced one-loss LSU (9-1). This one was all Texas as starter Tristan Stevens steered the Longhorns to a decisive 6-1 win. In defeat, LSU stranded 12 base runners.

On Sunday, the final day of the tournament, Tennessee stampeded Oklahoma 8-0; Baylor slipped past LSU 9-6, and in the days biggest match-up, UCLA handed top ranked Texas its first loss of the Season, 5-1.

Tournament records were as follows; Texas, 2-1; Baylor, 2-1; UCLA, 2-1; Tennessee, 2-1; LSU, 1-2, and Oklahoma, 0-3.

All in all it was a full weekend of baseball. There was strong pitching, sharp defense, bunts stolen bases, and the hit and run. There was even a drag bunt and safety squeeze for those of you old enough to remember them.

And yes, there were even a few clutch home runs to bring the crowd to their feet.

Major League Baseball?

Like Nero strumming his fiddle while Rome burned around him, MLB and the MLBPA have fiddled with the heartstrings of fans long enough. Consumed by their own greed and selfishness, they appear to be totally insensitive to what's going on outside of their privileged world.

Perhaps if any of them cared to read a newspaper or watch a news broadcast they might be more motivated to set aside their difference and make peace.

For that matter, perhaps we all should do the same.