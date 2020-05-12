BLOMBERG COLUMN: Good news and bad news in baseball

For fans of our national pastime, this week brings both good news and bad news. First the bad news.
Recently it was announced that for the first time in its history the Little League World Series, along with its qualifying state and national regional tournaments, have been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Since its inaugural season of 1947, the Little League World Series has been a Mecca for youth baseball. Drawing teams from as far away as Japan, South Korea and Mexico, and as near as New York, New Jersey and its home state of Pennsylvania, the annual late summer classic held in August put the town of Williamsport on the international map. Its loss is yet another devastating blow. No word as of yet if regular season play will take place.
Continuing with the bad news; in an ever-growing list of sports related cancellations resulting from the pandemic, last week it was reported that the 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony set for July has been pushed back to the weekend of July 23-26 of 2021. Inductees include Ted Simmons, Marvin Miller, Larry Walker and Derek Jeter. Along with the yet unnamed Hall of Fame class of 2021, they will be enshrined in a double ceremony, the first of its kind since 1949. Now, finally some good news.
This past Monday, various news sources revealed that Major League Baseball is one step closer to a much anticipated opening day. According to published reports, club owners have agreed to reopen spring training camps for 2-3 weeks of practice sometime in June, followed by an 82-game regular season schedule beginning Fourth of July weekend.
In addition, due to the shortened season, club owners agreed to expand team rosters to 30 players. Also, with the regular season extending into October, post season play will stretch into November, involving 14 teams instead of the traditional 10 (3 division winners plus 2 wild card teams per league). Now all the owners have to do is to get the approval of the Major League Baseball Players Association and the go-ahead from the Center for Disease Control, two gigantic steps in themselves.
As a side note to this proposal -- and until it's signed, sealed and delivered it remains a proposal -- in all probability the use of the designated hitter will be universal in order to spare pitchers from potential injury at the plate or on the base paths. However, nothing has been put in writing as of yet. Remember the good old days when pitchers knew how to hit and run?
While opening day in the USA is still somewhere down the road, opening day in MLB could be just around the corner. Finally there's some light at the end of this seemingly endless tunnel.
Throughout history, baseball has served as a tonic for a variety of national ills. Now, once again it will step to the plate and take its cuts for Uncle Sam, and what better start-up date to boost our nation's morale than the Fourth of July? Talk about a cure for what ails you, next to the rockets red glare, the national spotlight will never shine more bright.
