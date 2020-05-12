BLOMBERG COLUMN: Good news and bad news in baseball

In addition, due to the shortened season, club owners agreed to expand team rosters to 30 players. Also, with the regular season extending into October, post season play will stretch into November, involving 14 teams instead of the traditional 10 (3 division winners plus 2 wild card teams per league). Now all the owners have to do is to get the approval of the Major League Baseball Players Association and the go-ahead from the Center for Disease Control, two gigantic steps in themselves.

As a side note to this proposal -- and until it's signed, sealed and delivered it remains a proposal -- in all probability the use of the designated hitter will be universal in order to spare pitchers from potential injury at the plate or on the base paths. However, nothing has been put in writing as of yet. Remember the good old days when pitchers knew how to hit and run?

While opening day in the USA is still somewhere down the road, opening day in MLB could be just around the corner. Finally there's some light at the end of this seemingly endless tunnel.

Throughout history, baseball has served as a tonic for a variety of national ills. Now, once again it will step to the plate and take its cuts for Uncle Sam, and what better start-up date to boost our nation's morale than the Fourth of July? Talk about a cure for what ails you, next to the rockets red glare, the national spotlight will never shine more bright.