BLOMBERG COLUMN: Good times and bad in L.A.

Hey there baseball fans. I just flew in from L.A., and boy are my arms tired.
Alright, I know it's an old joke, but I'm an old jokester. Besides, there is a grain of truth to it. Sunday evening my wife and I returned from Los Angeles after spending a week visiting our son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter Fiara (rhymes with tiara), born June 16th of this year.
Our plane descended toward LAX through a suffocating blanket of smoke generated by the wildfires that continue to blaze through the canyons and mountain ranges that surround L.A. All week in fact, smoke and ash would blot out the sun, casting a pale, eerie glow about the city and its suburbs. A friend of mine who writes for the L.A. Times said the smog hadn't been this bad since the 1970s.
In a city under assault by wildfires and COVID-19, the lone bright spot of summer has been the performance of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Coming in at 33-15 as of Tuesday, the Dodgers became the first team to clinch a playoff spot in Major League Baseball's pandemic-shortened season of 2020. But even though they own the best record in baseball and are anchored in first place in the National League Western Division, the Dodgers can't afford to rest upon their laurels, as their neighbors to the south, the surprising San Diego Padres, are breathing down their necks just 1.5 games back.
While the baseball community of Los Angeles is all aglow over the success of the Dodgers, they are also in mourning over the recent loss of two of the game's immortals, Hall of Famers Tom Seaver, a California native, and Lou Brock, one of the sport's leading base stealers.
It has been slightly over a week since Seaver's untimely death and I have yet to come to terms with it. I had been given a heads-up on his declining health about two years ago when Jerry Koosman, Bud Harrelson, Ron Swoboda and Art Shamsky were invited to Seaver's home in Calistoga, Calif., for what would be a final get-together.
Originally, I had tabbed Seaver to write the forward for my book on Koosman. However, it had been a while since I had heard from him, and I was growing concerned. As things turned out, my concern was more than justified.
When Koosman returned home he gave me a call explaining that Seaver wasn't up to the task. He further explained that Tom was suffering from Lyme disease and Lewy body dementia. It wasn't long after hearing that, that Seaver withdrew from public life altogether. Then came COVID-19, and it was strike three for the New York Mets all-time strikeout king.
As Seaver's sudden death continues to reverberate throughout the baseball world, an additional blow shook the game to its very foundation. On Sept. 6, Lou Brock, one of the greatest base stealers in history, died unexpectedly at the age of 81.
In 1974, Brock established the single season record for stolen bases with 118. Upon his retirement after 19 big league seasons, all but three spent with the St. Louis Cardinals, Brock was the all-time base thief with 938 steals. Both records have since been broken by Ricky Henderson.
A six-time All-Star with 3,023 base hits, Brock posted a lifetime batting average of .293. A three-time World Series champion, Brock was a first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee in 1985.
Wildfires, COVID-19 and the loss of two Hall of Famers in the span of a single week. Times are tough in L.A. A lot of people are hurting, physically, emotionally and mentally, and a lot of people have died. But no matter what the pain, one thing I've learned over the years is this. Comfort can be found in a baby's smile. Keep your chin up L.A. Better times are just around the corner.
