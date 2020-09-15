BLOMBERG COLUMN: Good times and bad in L.A.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hey there baseball fans. I just flew in from L.A., and boy are my arms tired.

Alright, I know it's an old joke, but I'm an old jokester. Besides, there is a grain of truth to it. Sunday evening my wife and I returned from Los Angeles after spending a week visiting our son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter Fiara (rhymes with tiara), born June 16th of this year.

Our plane descended toward LAX through a suffocating blanket of smoke generated by the wildfires that continue to blaze through the canyons and mountain ranges that surround L.A. All week in fact, smoke and ash would blot out the sun, casting a pale, eerie glow about the city and its suburbs. A friend of mine who writes for the L.A. Times said the smog hadn't been this bad since the 1970s.

In a city under assault by wildfires and COVID-19, the lone bright spot of summer has been the performance of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Coming in at 33-15 as of Tuesday, the Dodgers became the first team to clinch a playoff spot in Major League Baseball's pandemic-shortened season of 2020. But even though they own the best record in baseball and are anchored in first place in the National League Western Division, the Dodgers can't afford to rest upon their laurels, as their neighbors to the south, the surprising San Diego Padres, are breathing down their necks just 1.5 games back.