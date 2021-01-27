BLOMBERG COLUMN: Hall of Fame pandemic continues with loss of Aaron

Then there's Henry; 'Bad Henry,' 'The Hammer,' 'Hammerin' Hank.' Amongst Hall of Famers, Aaron is in a class of his own.

Over the span of 23 Major League Baseball seasons, not counting a brief stint in the Negro Leagues, Aaron slugged 755 home runs, 3,771 hits and 2,297 RBIs along with a lifetime batting average of 3.05. He appeared in 21 consecutive All-Star games, earned three Gold Glove awards, was the 1957 NL MVP, hit 30 or more home runs 15 times, and collected 150 or more base hits in 17 different seasons. When Aaron hung up his jersey for good, he owned 25 MLB records. That's Hank Aaron the ballplayer.

Aaron came up with the Milwaukee Braves in 1954, following two years in the Braves minor league system, where his first stop was playing for the Class-C Eau Claire Bears in Wisconsin.

Interestingly enough, Aaron could have easily been a member of the New York Giants, but was somehow rejected after a tryout in 1952. Had he made the cut, Aaron would have joined another of the game's future pillars in the Giants outfield, a centerfielder named Willie Mays.