BLOMBERG COLUMN: Hall of Fame pandemic continues with loss of Aaron

What's going on with the Hall of Fame pandemic that continues to plague Major League Baseball? Last year was bad enough, unprecedented in fact, as the game lost six Hall of Famers — five within a couple of months! Incredibly, 2021 is proving even more deadly, with four of baseball's immortals passing away in less than a month.
With the taste of New Year's champagne still fresh on the tongue, baseball fans turned from celebration to mourning as news of the death of Phil Neikro hit the airwaves. Before the shock of that sad event had time to register, fans were sent reeling by the passing of Tommy Lasorda. Then, just days apart, the sudden deaths of Don Sutton and one of the true pillars of the game, Henry Aaron, knocked the world of baseball out of orbit.
Sutton spent the majority of his big league career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, managed by Lasorda. But he is probably more familiar to Wisconsinites for his tenure with the Milwaukee Brewers, with whom he played a pivotal role in helping the club to the American League Pennant in 1982 and the organization's only World Series appearance.
A four-time MLB All-Star, the starting pitcher wielded a wicked fastball/slider combination along with a back-breaking curve he learned from fellow Dodger hurler Sandy Koufax. Upon his retirement, 'Sutt' left behind a win-loss record of 324-256 with a lifetime ERA of 3.26.
Then there's Henry; 'Bad Henry,' 'The Hammer,' 'Hammerin' Hank.' Amongst Hall of Famers, Aaron is in a class of his own.
Over the span of 23 Major League Baseball seasons, not counting a brief stint in the Negro Leagues, Aaron slugged 755 home runs, 3,771 hits and 2,297 RBIs along with a lifetime batting average of 3.05. He appeared in 21 consecutive All-Star games, earned three Gold Glove awards, was the 1957 NL MVP, hit 30 or more home runs 15 times, and collected 150 or more base hits in 17 different seasons. When Aaron hung up his jersey for good, he owned 25 MLB records. That's Hank Aaron the ballplayer.
Aaron came up with the Milwaukee Braves in 1954, following two years in the Braves minor league system, where his first stop was playing for the Class-C Eau Claire Bears in Wisconsin.
Interestingly enough, Aaron could have easily been a member of the New York Giants, but was somehow rejected after a tryout in 1952. Had he made the cut, Aaron would have joined another of the game's future pillars in the Giants outfield, a centerfielder named Willie Mays.
As great a ballplayer as Aaron was, he was even a greater man. During the final lap of his home run chase of Babe Ruth's "unbreakable" record of 714 HRs, The Hammer was besieged with death threats from racists who "objected" to a Black man breaking a record held by a legendary white man. Notes and letters of molten hate filled box after box, all of which Aaron kept and stored away. Things got so bad as he approached 714 that the FBI was called in to protect him and his family. The night broke Ruth's record by hitting number 715 off Dodgers pitcher Al Downing, FBI marksmen were positioned throughout the ballpark. Fortunately no acts of violence took place.
Weathering a racist storm unseen since Jackie Robinson integrated the MLB, Aaron bore the burden with grace and dignity. That's Henry Aaron, the man.
He died as he had lived, passing away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. By the way, if you add up the numbers 1/22/21, you get the number 44, the very number Hank Aaron wore on his uniform. Rest in Peace, Hammer. It's been a long time coming.