With all the excitement surrounding the 2019 youth baseball season, the big leaguers have taken a back seat lately to their youthful counterparts. But now with the culmination of the Little League World Series and the American Legion World Series, they have moved back to the driver's seat.
So far the current Major League Baseball campaign has been a major eye opener. From the juiced ball to the emergence of a local sandlotter who is the odds-on favorite to win the National League Rookie of the Year award, it has been one wild ride.
Babe Ruth would have loved it.
As you know, or perhaps you don't, the creative minds of MLB, who must have nothing but time on their hands, redesigned the standard baseball for the 2019 season. Over the past few years in fact, the traditional raised seams of the old familiar ball have slowly diminished in height, effectively reducing its movement. This was done for the expressed purpose of boosting the game's offense. Enter the age of launch angles and exit velocity.
Savoring the taste of success, for 2019 the brass at MLB went all out, tightening the stitches of the ball until the seams nearly flattened. The results? With almost a full month to go in the regular season, the Minnesota Twins have already shattered the MLB team record for home runs in a single season set just a couple of years ago by the New York Yankees.
What's more, by the end of regular season play, the yearly MLB home run record will also be obliterated.
Coincidence you say? Then try this on for size. In 2019, for the first time ever, the Major League's baseballs were used at the Triple-A level of the Minor Leagues with similar results. As home runs flew at a record pace, a new Triple-A record was penciled in the books. Welcome my friends to the home run derby that never ends.
Along those lines, as you may or may not know, a certain MLB rookie phenom, who has already rewritten his club's home run record book, not too long ago toiled for a local Northwoods League team. If you are a fan of the Madison Mallards, you are well acquainted with Pete Alonso.
A fan favorite during his brief tenure with the Mallards, Alonso , also known as "the Polar Bear," was the Northwoods League Player of The Year for 2014. Breaking into the big leagues with the New York Mets in 2019, Alonso, a first baseman, not only made the National League All-Star team, but he also won the Home Run Derby in crushing fashion.
Entering Tuesday with 43 homers to his credit already, he long ago eclipsed the Mets rookie record of 26 set by Darryl Strawberry back in 1983. Last week, when he smashed his 42nd, Alonso smashed New York's franchise record of 41, established in 1996 by Todd Hundley. A hands down favorite for the NL Rookie of the Year award, the Polar Bear is also in the running for NL MVP honors.
Alonso's incredible rookie performance in 2019 has certainly been an eye opener for fans of Major League Baseball. With nearly a month remaining of regular season play, there's no telling what he'll do. If the Mets should make the postseason, it will be on the broad shoulders of their stand-out rookie.
Just think Mallards fans, not so long ago we used to watch the Alonso launch moon shots at the Duck Pond. I hope you all saved your autographed balls and caps. In today's market, I imagine they would fetch a pretty penny.
