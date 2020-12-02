BLOMBERG COLUMN: Hope on horizon for MLB amid virus, slow off-season

After over 271,000 Americans have died from the Coronavirus — including 3,600-plus Wisconsinites — hope now looms on the not so distant horizon.
Two pharmaceutical companies have, according to reports, developed vaccines that are 90-94% safe and effective against the coronavirus. One of these companies, Moderna, claims theirs is also 100% safe and effective at curtailing advanced cases of the disease.
But before you put away your masks and sanitizer, know this. Neither vaccine has yet to be officially approved. Even if one or both are soon given the green light, it will still take time to vaccinate the entire population.
So everyone please keep your guard up. Don't get sucker punched by COVID-19. Like a starving jackal, the virus is still on the prowl.
As public health officials and pharmaceutical firms rush to gain approval for the vaccines, club owners and team personnel of Major League Baseball continue to operate at slug-like speed when it comes to off-season wheeling and dealing. To date, it’s been a slow market with hardly enough activity to draw the attention of the most die-hard fan.
The biggest news of the 2020-21 free agent market is the overall lack of any big news. While a few of the smaller fish in the free agent pond have been reeled in, such as Michael Taylor of the Washington Nationals signing a 1-year deal with the Kansas City Royals, the big ones are still swimming free.
Among these trophy catches are Yadier Molina, JT Realmuto, Trevor Bauer, George Springer, Justin Turner, DJ LeMahieu, Chris Archer, Masahiro Tanaka, Jon Lester, Joc Pederson, Nelson Cruz, James McCann, Jackie Bradley Jr., etc., etc., etc.!
You really can't blame the team owners and staff for the slowness of the free agent market. At the heart of this log jam is money — available money.
With the disruption of the 2020 season by COVID-19, teams are hurting for cash. Like the global economy, the economy of Major League Baseball has been ravaged.
As a result, there is a shortage of available cash for off-season acquisitions. That being the case, I look for fewer offers with those made going for less dollars. That being said, my guess is most free agents will re-sign with their current teams.
Despite all this inactivity, hope is also looming on the horizon for MLB. Brand new for 2021, MLB will proudly unveil its latest innovation — the Draft League.
Tentatively scheduled to begin in May and wrap up in August, the Draft League is designed to showcase the game's top draft picks. With games held in a single location — all 30 MLB teams will be represented — with scouts in attendance.
As explained by league president Kerrick Jackson, players will receive valuable instruction in both the physical and mental aspects of the game. Competing against other top picks, players will learn how to elevate their games, thus honing their skills.
In years to come, I believe the Draft League will prove invaluable in terms of player development and success at the Major League level. In years to come, it is also my belief that the Coronavirus will be little more than a distant nightmare.
So everyone, please keep doing your part. Let's leave that insidious virus dead and buried in the past where it belongs.
