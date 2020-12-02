BLOMBERG COLUMN: Hope on horizon for MLB amid virus, slow off-season

After over 271,000 Americans have died from the Coronavirus — including 3,600-plus Wisconsinites — hope now looms on the not so distant horizon.

Two pharmaceutical companies have, according to reports, developed vaccines that are 90-94% safe and effective against the coronavirus. One of these companies, Moderna, claims theirs is also 100% safe and effective at curtailing advanced cases of the disease.

But before you put away your masks and sanitizer, know this. Neither vaccine has yet to be officially approved. Even if one or both are soon given the green light, it will still take time to vaccinate the entire population.

So everyone please keep your guard up. Don't get sucker punched by COVID-19. Like a starving jackal, the virus is still on the prowl.

As public health officials and pharmaceutical firms rush to gain approval for the vaccines, club owners and team personnel of Major League Baseball continue to operate at slug-like speed when it comes to off-season wheeling and dealing. To date, it’s been a slow market with hardly enough activity to draw the attention of the most die-hard fan.