BLOMBERG COLUMN: Houston Astros' Codebreaker revealed

Man, did I ever need this; blue skies, sunshine and spring training baseball. No prescription from any doctor ever did more good.

While the weather is usually perfect for spring training, this year in the Arizona Cactus League it actually rained on the first day of scheduled games, washing out all but two contests. Meanwhile, in the Florida Grapefruit League, bad weather of a different sort dominated the headlines as the World Champion Washington Nationals opened their spring training schedule against last year's World Series opponent, the Houston Astros.

Even with most of the Astros starters on the bench and this being just a spring training game, the fans weren't shy about expressing their feelings toward the organization and its players, as a steady stream of insults flowed freely from the stands.

It's all such a shame. What should have been a golden era in Houston Astros baseball panned out to be nothing more than fools gold. All their accolades and accomplishments have been tainted by a scandal second only to that of the Chicago 'Black Sox' throwing the 1919 World Series.