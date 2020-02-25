BLOMBERG COLUMN: Houston Astros' Codebreaker revealed

Man, did I ever need this; blue skies, sunshine and spring training baseball. No prescription from any doctor ever did more good.
While the weather is usually perfect for spring training, this year in the Arizona Cactus League it actually rained on the first day of scheduled games, washing out all but two contests. Meanwhile, in the Florida Grapefruit League, bad weather of a different sort dominated the headlines as the World Champion Washington Nationals opened their spring training schedule against last year's World Series opponent, the Houston Astros.
Even with most of the Astros starters on the bench and this being just a spring training game, the fans weren't shy about expressing their feelings toward the organization and its players, as a steady stream of insults flowed freely from the stands.
It's all such a shame. What should have been a golden era in Houston Astros baseball panned out to be nothing more than fools gold. All their accolades and accomplishments have been tainted by a scandal second only to that of the Chicago 'Black Sox' throwing the 1919 World Series.
Houston's awards, pennants and World Series title have been made meaningless, and those coveted World Series championship rings can never be worn with pride. The painful irony is they had the talent to win without stealing their opponents' signs. So why did they do it? It all began like this.
If you're a fan of botched CIA plans, you're going to love this one.
According to published reports, plans for the sign stealing scheme were drawn up in 2016. An application was then developed by select members of Houston's front office. Once finalized, the scheme, known as "Codebreaker" was presented to Astros GM Jeff Luhnow.
Quoting a recent column in USA Today Sports Weekly, operation Codebreaker functioned as follows; "Baseball operations and video room staff observed other team's signs and the subsequent pitch and entered that information into a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet during the game, with an algorithm eventually breaking down what each sign meant. This information was then relayed to batters."
As to how the signs were relayed, Houston reverted to low tech tactics, namely, banging on a metal garbage can. And there you have it.
Needless to say, there are plenty of hard feelings around baseball toward the Astros, and they're not going to go away anytime soon. Just ask Mike Bolsinger, a former reliever of the Toronto Blue Jays. Currently he pitches in Japan, but it's not by choice.
The last time Bolsinger was on a Major League mound was Aug. 4, 2017. On in relief against the Astros he lasted just 1/3 of an inning, giving up four runs on four hits along with three walks. Afterwards, he was demoted to Triple-A.
Throughout the nightmarish 1/3 inning, Bolsinger was aware of someone banging on a garbage can. Others were also aware, one of them being an unidentified Astros fan, who, according to USA Today Sports Weekly, began documenting all the clamor. Long story short, the majority of bangs took place during Bolsinger's brief appearance. All totaled, of Bolsinger's 29 pitches, there were 12 bangs. In light of this and many other revelations, earlier this month Bolsinger filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the Houston Astros. His is just one career that has been destroyed by Houston's sign stealing scandal.
If the Astros thought the chorus of boos that greeted them in their game with the Nationals was disheveling, they had better prepare themselves now for the sights and sounds of their first regular season series in Yankee Stadium. From what I understand, there's been a run on metal trash cans lately in New York. Have you ever wondered what 60,000-plus fans banging on metal garbage cans sounds like?
Instead of marching to the beat of a different drum, for the upcoming MLB campaign the Astros will be marching to the beat of a trash can. How far the mighty have fallen.