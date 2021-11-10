BLOMBERG COLUMN: In a season littered with adversity, Braves defy the odds to win World Series title

The injury bug continued to munch away at the Braves roster, consuming ace hurler Mike Soroka, starting catcher Travis d'Arnaud, and promising rookie pitcher Ian Anderson, Atlanta's No. 3 starter.

Understandably, with the exception of a few beat writers,the press in general buried the Braves, administering last rites and applying the toe tag with a half season left to play. But like the "Miracle Braves" of 1914, a sequel was in the making.

Credit Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos for the team's resurrection.

With the Braves on the verge of collapse, Anthopoulos completely rebuilt the Club's shattered outfield with four mid-season acqusitions now worthy of sainthood in the eyes of their fans; Eddie Rosario, Joc Pederson, Adam Duvall, and Jorge Soler. This new age "core four", along with another mid-season pick-up, relief pitcher Richard Rodriguez, pumped new life into the near pulseless Braves, driving them to the division title. But even after winning the NL East, virtually no one gave Atlanta any chance of making it to the World Series, let alone winning it.

But win it they did.