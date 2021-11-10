BLOMBERG COLUMN: In a season littered with adversity, Braves defy the odds to win World Series title

As is traditional, when Major League Baseball spring training camps broke in preparation of the 2021 regular season, local sportswriters, national columnists, and self proclaimed prognosticators of all kinds made their annual predictions as to which teams would win their respective divisions and which would earn wild card berths.
Looking back at those predictions, most tabbed the Atlanta Braves to win the National League Eastern Division. Their reasons were simple and straight forward. Atlanta’s strong pitching was enhanced by the arrival of Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly, and the core of their potent offense, led by Ronald Acuna Jr, Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, and Dansby Swanson, remained intact.
After winning three straight NL East titles, this current crop of Braves were already drawing comparisons to the legendary Braves teams of the 1990s and early 2000s that rattled off fourteen consecutive division championships. But as fate would have it, winning that fourth straight title would prove more difficult than any expert prognosticator could have imagined.
From Opening Day to the All-Star Game, the Braves were trapped in a living nightmare. With a record of 44-45, Atlanta was in deep trouble. The injury bug had bit and bit hard. All-Star outfielder Acuna Jr. was lost for the year with a torn ACL, and fellow All-Star outfielder Marcell Ozuna was not only injured but suspended and under arrest for assault and battery. His year, and possibly his career, was over.
The injury bug continued to munch away at the Braves roster, consuming ace hurler Mike Soroka, starting catcher Travis d’Arnaud, and promising rookie pitcher Ian Anderson, Atlanta’s No. 3 starter.
Understandably, with the exception of a few beat writers,the press in general buried the Braves, administering last rites and applying the toe tag with a half season left to play. But like the “Miracle Braves” of 1914, a sequel was in the making.
Credit Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos for the team’s resurrection.
With the Braves on the verge of collapse, Anthopoulos completely rebuilt the Club’s shattered outfield with four mid-season acqusitions now worthy of sainthood in the eyes of their fans; Eddie Rosario, Joc Pederson, Adam Duvall, and Jorge Soler. This new age “core four”, along with another mid-season pick-up, relief pitcher Richard Rodriguez, pumped new life into the near pulseless Braves, driving them to the division title. But even after winning the NL East, virtually no one gave Atlanta any chance of making it to the World Series, let alone winning it.
But win it they did.
As for those mid-season pick-ups, all played vital roles in Atlanta’s playoff success. Rosario, who was non-tendered by the Minnesota Twins before the season even began, was the NL Championship series MVP, while Soler who was cut loose by the Kansas City Royals, was named World Series MVP. Collectively, their towering home runs and game saving catches are already the stuff of legend.
In the final stretch of the 2021 regular season, Atlanta overcame multiple obstacles to win the NL East.
In the postseason they overcame the highly favored Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Division Series and the defending World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.
In the opening game of the World Series they overcame the loss of their starting pitcher to a freak injury to notch the win and capped their miraculous run by beating one of the best teams in baseball, the Houston Astros, to hoist the championship banner.
After all that, their critics have finally been silenced. For now at least, the Atlanta Braves are the best team in baseball.