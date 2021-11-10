BLOMBERG COLUMN: In a season littered with adversity, Braves defy the odds to win World Series title

As is traditional, when Major League Baseball spring training camps broke in preparation of the 2021 regular season, local sportswriters, national columnists, and self proclaimed prognosticators of all kinds made their annual predictions as to which teams would win their respective divisions and which would earn wild card berths.

Looking back at those predictions, most tabbed the Atlanta Braves to win the National League Eastern Division. Their reasons were simple and straight forward. Atlanta’s strong pitching was enhanced by the arrival of Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly, and the core of their potent offense, led by Ronald Acuna Jr, Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, and Dansby Swanson, remained intact.

After winning three straight NL East titles, this current crop of Braves were already drawing comparisons to the legendary Braves teams of the 1990s and early 2000s that rattled off fourteen consecutive division championships. But as fate would have it, winning that fourth straight title would prove more difficult than any expert prognosticator could have imagined.