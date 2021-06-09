BLOMBERG COLUMN: In wake of newly-formed Lou Gehrig Appreciation Day, a look at life, career of Yankees legend

Gehrig was an RBI machine and was always hungry. Five times he led the AL in RBI’S, topping out with 184 in 1931, a decidedly difficult task when you consider that he batted fourth in the Yankees line-up behind Ruth who also swung a hungry bat. In addition to his league leading RBI totals, Gehrig also topped the AL four times in runs scored.

Still hungry? Here are a few more statisitical morsels to whet your appetite: Triple Crown Award, 1934 (.363, 49 HR’s, 165 RBI, 128 R); AL MVP, 1936 (.354, 49 HR’s, 152 RBI, 167 R) ; 4 Home runs in s single game ; 23 Grand Slams, 493 HR’s, 1991 RBI, 1888 R, ,340 BA, all lifetime!

For a large muscular man, Gehrig was deceptively fast on the base paths, stealing 102 bases including 15 swipes of home! That was Gehrig the ballplayer. Gehrig the man was far more complex.

Gehrig was a quiet, reserved man, devoted to his wife and parents. He never craved the spotlight. Rather, he went about his daily business like any other working man. Gehrig’s job just happened to be playing first base for the New York Yankees.

Gehrig’s professional life was like that of a bug under a microscope. However, his private life was another matter, and he took great pains to protect his privacy, even when diagnosed with ALS in 1939.