BLOMBERG COLUMN: Is starting pitching a thing of the past?

Over years of playing, coaching, and writing about baseball, its been my privilege to have met and known many professional ballplayers. Some when they were up and comers, sowing their seeds in the semi-pro and collegiate leagues. Others were established Major leaguers, either active or retired. Today, pretty much all of them are long retired.

When talking baseball, of all the big leaguers I've come in contact with my favorite ones are the pitchers. I could sit all day long listening to their stories of epic duels with fellow gunslingers. You would be amazed at the clarity and detail of their accounts. Even 40 years or more after the event they can accurately recall the sequence of pitches to a certain batter at a crucial juncture of a particular game, as well as the pitch and location they got him out with. But surprisingly, for many "old-time" hurlers their fondest memories center around their own at-bats!

With the dawn of the Designated Hitter, or DH, in the American League in 1973, AL pitchers had the bat taken out of their hands. But in the National League, pitchers were still allowed to take their cuts. Soon that may be coming to an end. Multiple sources report that the NL will, in all probability, adopt the DH, a move that could happen as early as 2022.