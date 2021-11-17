BLOMBERG COLUMN: Is starting pitching a thing of the past?

Over years of playing, coaching, and writing about baseball, its been my privilege to have met and known many professional ballplayers. Some when they were up and comers, sowing their seeds in the semi-pro and collegiate leagues. Others were established Major leaguers, either active or retired. Today, pretty much all of them are long retired.
When talking baseball, of all the big leaguers I've come in contact with my favorite ones are the pitchers. I could sit all day long listening to their stories of epic duels with fellow gunslingers. You would be amazed at the clarity and detail of their accounts. Even 40 years or more after the event they can accurately recall the sequence of pitches to a certain batter at a crucial juncture of a particular game, as well as the pitch and location they got him out with. But surprisingly, for many "old-time" hurlers their fondest memories center around their own at-bats!
With the dawn of the Designated Hitter, or DH, in the American League in 1973, AL pitchers had the bat taken out of their hands. But in the National League, pitchers were still allowed to take their cuts. Soon that may be coming to an end. Multiple sources report that the NL will, in all probability, adopt the DH, a move that could happen as early as 2022.
Those pitchers of a by-gone era took tremendous pride in their craft. Back then the complete game was a starting pitcher's Medal of Honor, and they trained in such a way as to be able to go nine full innings - or more in some instances - every outing. A starting pitcher who ran out of gas in the sixth was soon sent packing to the minors.
While Pitchers of this era were all capable of dialing up their fastball to triple digits, they rarely did. Unlike today's pitchers who hurl every fastball as hard as they can, the old-timers paced themselves. They varied the speed and location of their pitches, and in contrast to the cookie cutter style of today's pitchers, they took advantage of a full wind-up, utilizing several different arm angles and release points to keep the batter off balanced and guessing at the plate. For them, going through their opponents line-up three times was never an issue as it is today.
While the old-timers had little difficulty going nine innings, most of the ones I know can hardly stand to watch more than a few innings of today's games. If pitch counts and delays due to instant replay and managerial challenges weren't enough to raise their collective blood pressure, the recent use of openers, bullpen games, and defensive shifts have sent it to uncharted heights.
In watching the 2021 Major League Baseball campaign, viewers may have witnessed the death throes of the starting pitcher.
According to USA Today Sports Weekly, during the 2021 regular season, MLB's starting pitchers averaged 4.1 innings per outing in the NL and 3.67 in the AL! The reason the AL figure is lower has to do with the DH. Apparently one more hitter makes a difference. Heading into postseason play, the numbers only worsened.
During the 2021 MLB post season, starting pitchers were a rare breed as openers and bullpen games dominated the scene. From The Wild Card Game to the final pitch of the World Series, pitchers were yanked about and pulled faster and in greater numbers than weeds from a vegetable garden, culminating with starting pitcher Ian Anderson of the Atlanta Braves being lifted after 5 innings of no-hit ball! Mustn't let your opponent see you three times! Thats when my own BP skyrocketed and I had to change the channel.
Its been a shared dream of generations of kids to throw a no-hitter in the World Series. To date there has been only one ; Don Larsen's perfect game in 1956. But like the complete game or pitchers having an at-bat, the no-hitter is also in danger of going the way of the dinosaur. Like the dinosaur,is starting pitching also a thing of the past?