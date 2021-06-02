BLOMBERG COLUMN: It's a three-team race in NL Central

With strong pitching, tight defense, a power laden offense and good depth on the bench, The ‘Cards’ hold all the aces in the NL Central.

In Chicago, free agent drama continues to stalk the Cubs. Its generally acknowledged that the Cubs can’t afford to keep all three of their impending free agent stars, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, and Kris Bryant. That being the case, with the Cubs in the thick of another pennant race, many fans are wondering if team owners will pull the plug, trading one or two of their free agents to be before losing them in the offseason market without any compensation. All in all, it’s a divisive situation both in the club house and in the stands.

For the Cubs to win on the field, the boardroom drama must come to an end. Of course, a healthy and effective Jake Arrieta and more production out of Joc Pederson wouldn’t hurt the club’s cause either.

As for the Brewers, after a brush with COVID-19, starting pitcher Corbin Burnes picked up right where he left off, tossing five strong innings in a hard luck 2-0 loss to the Cardinals, a game symbolic of Milwaukee’s season thus far.