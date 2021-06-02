BLOMBERG COLUMN: It's a three-team race in NL Central

On May 1, exactly one month into the 2021 Major League Baseball season the Milwaukee Brewers were situated in first place in the National League Central Division with a record of 17-11, 6 games over .500.
By the end of the month however, Milwaukee had slipped into third place, 1½ games behind the second place Chicago Cubs (29-23) and two full games behind the division leading St. Louis Cardinals (30-23). In fourth place, six games out, are the Cincinnati Reds (23-28) with the last place Pittsburgh Pirates (20-32) 9½ games back.
As of Monday, with a won/loss mark of 28-25, the Brewers continue to hold their own in what is slowly evolving into a three-team race for the NL Central. Curiously however, while Milwaukee boasts an impressive road record of 16-11, the club continues to struggle at home, posting a sub-par mark of 12-14. So what’s up with the Brewers, and what will it take for a winner to emerge in the NL Central?
Second question first.
Beginning at the top, at 8-1 Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty is one of the many reasons the Red Birds are perched atop the division. In winning his first 8 starts, Flaherty tied a long standing Cardinal record set by Hall of Famer Bob Gibson back in 1965!
Despite losing starting shortstop Paul DeJong to a fractured rib, the Cardinals haven’t missed a beat. Edmundo Sosa has performed admirably in DeJong’s spot, playing flawless defense while batting .309, and his supporting cast of Yadier Molina, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, etc, aren’t too shabby either!
With strong pitching, tight defense, a power laden offense and good depth on the bench, The ‘Cards’ hold all the aces in the NL Central.
In Chicago, free agent drama continues to stalk the Cubs. Its generally acknowledged that the Cubs can’t afford to keep all three of their impending free agent stars, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, and Kris Bryant. That being the case, with the Cubs in the thick of another pennant race, many fans are wondering if team owners will pull the plug, trading one or two of their free agents to be before losing them in the offseason market without any compensation. All in all, it’s a divisive situation both in the club house and in the stands.
For the Cubs to win on the field, the boardroom drama must come to an end. Of course, a healthy and effective Jake Arrieta and more production out of Joc Pederson wouldn’t hurt the club’s cause either.
As for the Brewers, after a brush with COVID-19, starting pitcher Corbin Burnes picked up right where he left off, tossing five strong innings in a hard luck 2-0 loss to the Cardinals, a game symbolic of Milwaukee’s season thus far.
Along with Burnes (2-4, 2.33 ERA), starters Brandon Woodruff (4-2, 1.27 ERA) and Freddy Peralta (5-1, 2.38 ERA) have stepped up big time. Unfortunately, they and the rest of Milwaukee’s hurlers have been given little run support, which accounts for their third place showing.