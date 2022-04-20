BLOMBERG COLUMN: Jackie Robinson celebrated by MLB

Last friday, April 15th, Major League Baseball celebrated Jackie Robinson Day with every player on every club proudly wearing Robinson’s number 42 on their backs, the only number officially retired by all 30 MLB Clubs.

Its been 75 years since Robinson braved the racist culture of professional baseball, literally putting his life on the line—the color line.

For a number of years now MLB has celebrated Robinson and his historic achievement. But as they applaud his breaking of the color line they fail to mention just how and who were responsible for drawing that wretched line in the first place.

It all began shortly after the Civil War. Prior to that war baseball was popular in the northern states, but virtually non-existant in the south. During the war the game was played by Union Soldiers between engagements. Runaway slaves and later Black soldiers along with Confederate POW’s learned baseball from them, and when hostilities ceased they took the game home.

By 1870 baseball had taken root throughout the restored nation. Unfortunately though, the only root deeper than the game in both the north and south was racism.

In December of 1867 the National Association of Base Ball Players convened in Albany, New York. During that convention they voted to exclude any team that “may be composed of one or more colored persons”. Their reasoning? “If colored clubs were admitted there would be in all probability some division of feeling whereas by excluding them no injury could result to anyone”.

Banned from the National Association, one of several professional leagues, some Black ballplayers joined minor league teams with several battling their way to the major leagues. However, upon reaching the top their tenure would be short lived.

On June 15, 1887, future Hall of Famer Cap Anson, the player/manager of the Chicago White Stockings, refused to have his team take the field against Newark because the Club had a Black player. The very next day the International Leage banned Blacks from playing, the second professional league to do so. Having no alternative, Black ballplayers banded together to form the Negro Leagues, which would in time rival and in some instances supass the best of professional white baseball.

While there has never been an official statement from MLB banning Black ballplayers, there was a “gentleman’s aggreement” to that effect among club owners of the day, reinforced by MLB’s first ever commissioner, Kenesaw Mountain Landis, which stood until 1947.

On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson jogged out of the Brooklyn Dodgers dugout to take his position, not only at first base, but in history. With that simple act the long standing color line was gone for good.

In reality, breaking the color line took a lot more than a slow trot to first base. Throughout 1947 and beyond, Robinson was subjected to a firestorm of curses and racial slurs. People spat on him, opposing players deliberately spiked him. He was pelted with rotton fruit and greeted by nooses in the stands and a never ending flow of death threats. All the while, Robinson was forced to keep his cool. He took all the abuse heaped on him not for himself, but for all the Black ballplayers that would follow. If he failed, they too would fail. This is the legacy of Jackie Robinson.

To this day Robinson’s legacy lives on, and all of us are richer for his efforts, and poorer in the realization of all the great Black ballplayers who were shut out of the game. Tragically enough, that is professional baseball’s legacy of shame.