BLOMBERG COLUMN: Jeter and Walker worthy of Hall of Fame

If you plan on attending the 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, New York and haven't made your reservation, you may find yourself sleeping in your car, as area motels will undoubtedly be booked. The reason? Derek Jeter.

On July 26, New York Yankees icon and the face of Major League Baseball for a generation of fans, Jeter, will be officially enshrined into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. Beloved by fans across the country, both lodging and seating will be hard to come by.

Joining Jeter at the podium will be Larry Walker, who split his playing career between the Montreal Expos, Colorado Rockies and St Louis Cardinals, as well as Ted Simmons, who played from 1968-1988 and the family of the late Marvin Miller, former head of the Player's Association who was instrumental in striking down the reserve clause, ushering in the current era of free agency. Both Simmons and Miller were voted in by the Modern Era Committee in December of 2019.