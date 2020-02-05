BLOMBERG COLUMN: Jeter and Walker worthy of Hall of Fame

If you plan on attending the 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, New York and haven't made your reservation, you may find yourself sleeping in your car, as area motels will undoubtedly be booked. The reason? Derek Jeter.
On July 26, New York Yankees icon and the face of Major League Baseball for a generation of fans, Jeter, will be officially enshrined into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. Beloved by fans across the country, both lodging and seating will be hard to come by.
Joining Jeter at the podium will be Larry Walker, who split his playing career between the Montreal Expos, Colorado Rockies and St Louis Cardinals, as well as Ted Simmons, who played from 1968-1988 and the family of the late Marvin Miller, former head of the Player's Association who was instrumental in striking down the reserve clause, ushering in the current era of free agency. Both Simmons and Miller were voted in by the Modern Era Committee in December of 2019.
Falling one vote shy of a unanimous selection, Jeter, who played his entire 20-year career with his childhood favorite New York Yankees, should have been a no-brainer. As it was, recieving 99.7 % of the vote from the Baseball Writer's Association of America, Jeter finished second in all-time in voting percentage. Fellow Yankee teammate and Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera is the only inductee to ever receive 100% of the vote.
From his rookie year on, Jeter has always been a favorite of mine. During the course of his career, "The Captain," as he is also affectionately known, collected five Gold Glove Awards along with five World Series Championships, and was named to 14 All-Star Games. With lifetime stats of 3,465 hits, 260 home runs, 1,311 runs batted in, 358 stolen bases and a .310 batting average, what baseball writer would not vote for him?
Of equal importance to his HOF worthy stats, Jeter played the game the right way. No scandals, no brawls, no suspensions, no arguing with umpires. Both on and off the field, Jeter was and still is, the consummate professional.
On the subject of no-brainers, fellow inductee Larry Walker, could write volumes. In his 10th and final appearance on the BBWAA ballot, Walker just made the grade, earning slightly over the required minimum of 75% for induction. Since his stats haven't changed since his retirement, why did his enshrinement take so long?
Walker's numbers reveal a legitimate Hall of Famer. In a career that spanned from 1989-2005, Walker hit .313, blasting 383 home runs while driving in 1,311 runs, identical to Jeter's RBI total. A seven-time Gold Glover and five-time All-Star, Walker led the league in hitting three times, batting .366, .363, and .379 from 1997-1999. Additionally, Walker earned National League MVP honors for 1997, and oh by the way, he also swiped 230 bases.
One of the top defensive catchers of his or anyone's era, Simmons played 21 years in the big leagues, plying his trade for the St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves. A switch hitter, he was an eight-time All-Star whose lifetime stats include a .285 batting average, 2,472 hits, 248 home runs, and 1,389 RBI.
As for Miller, as director of the player's union from 1966-1982, he changed the game forever, smashing the chains of the ancient reserve clause that bound a player to his team for life. With the death of the reserve clause, free agency was born. Congratulations to one and all.
Like Walker, the HOF induction of Simmons and Miller are long overdue. Like so many others past and present, on the outside looking in, Gil Hodges is still waiting. After 50 years, how much longer must he wait?