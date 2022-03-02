BLOMBERG COLUMN: Labor stoppage in MLB was avoidable; now, league must bear the consequences

The origin of words is a fascinating study. Take, for instance, the word ‘deadline’.

Well known to writers and businessmen, etc., deadline has its origins in the American Civil War.

During the War Between The States, captured soldiers were housed in makeshift prisons, some out in the open without walls or barriers. In these open air prisons, guards with rifles were perched in trees or towers with a line gouged in the dirt encircling the prison yard. Any prisoner who tried to escape by crossing this line would be shot dead.

Hence, the word deadline.

In today’s culture, deadlines are still in use, although the consequences for overstepping them are fortunately far less severe. But even so, consequences do exist.

In the ongoing war of words in Major League Baseball several important deadlines have been crossed during the negotiation process for a new collective bargaining agreement between club owners and the MLB Players Association, and the consequences will be fierce.

Pitchers and catchers were originally scheduled to report for spring training on February 16. All others were slated to arrive on the 17th. Spring training games were supposed to start on February 26 in preperation for Opening Day on March 31.

The absolute deadline for signing a new CBA was February 28, but that date came and went without an agreement between the two sides and as a result Opening Day as well as the first two series of the season have been canceled.

With the expiration of the CBA at midnight on Dec. 1, 2021, MLB and the MLBPA had close to 2½ months before the start of spring training to negotiate a new deal. Knowing that, you would think that they would have negotiated a new agreement as soon as possible, meeting daily until a deal was struck. But by Feb. 17, the two sides had only met a total of six times.

With deadlines being trampled in the dust, this past week the two sides have met daily, and in some instances multiple times per day. On Monday, for instance, they remained at the table well past midnight. But still, no deal was in place.

They did however, agree to a new deadline to strike a deal: Tuesday, March 1, at 4 p.m. local time. That came and went with the two sides still at an impasse.

If the two sides are able to reach a deal a soon, which would end the labor stoppage and dramatically limit the consequences of the squabble, the hard truth remains. Negotiations should never have reached the zero hour.

Had the two sides been more responsible and less selfish, an agreement could have been made long ago, and spring training could have started on schedule. Now however, they must face the consequences of their actions.

The consequences are many and varied.

With the offseason wiped out due to the player lockout, all the business of the offseason must now be completed in a month’s time. Free agents must be signed, player arbitration must be conducted, visas must be obtained for players overseas, rookies and prospects must be dealt with, rosters must be constructed, and starters, particularly pitchers, must get into shape. By far, the biggest consequence of the lockout and shortened spring training is injuries, something neither side wants.