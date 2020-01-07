BLOMBERG COLUMN: Larsen was far from average when tossing World Series gem

Sadly, another star has gone out in the baseball universe.
Last week, legendary pitcher Don Larsen passed away at the age of 90. He is perhaps best known for tossing the only perfect game in World Series history. As a special tribute, the MLB Network re-broadcast that iconic game Saturday afternoon.
During his hey-day, Larsen was considered to be an average big league pitcher possessing an average fastball, good curve and a good change-up. Success didn’t come easy. After struggling mightily in the early part of his career, the baseball gods finally smiled upon this so-called average pitcher, granting him a performance that not only would go down in history, but also define his career.
A humble man who never sought the spotlight, Larsen was born on Aug. 7, 1929, in Michigan City, Indiana, just two months before the stock market crashed, plunging the country into the Great Depression.
Larsen made his major league debut in 1953, coming up with the St. Louis Browns. The Browns would relocate to Baltimore the following year, changing their name to the Baltimore Orioles.
In 1955, Larsen, who was 10-33 at the time, made a move of his own to New York, toeing the rubber for the famed New York Yankees. Given the type of run support only the Bronx Bombers could provide, Larsen came into his own, going 9-2 in his first season in pinstripes. He followed up his Yankee debut with an 11-5 record in 1956, a 10-4 mark in ’57, and a 9-6 showing in ’58.
You have free articles remaining.
After a disappointing year in 1959, Larsen was dealt to the Kansas City Athletics for the 1960 campaign. Midway through the ‘61 season he joined the San Francisco Giants. Two and a half years later the journeyman found his way to the Houston Astros. From there he would lift off to Wrigley Field, closing out his 14-year MLB career with the Chicago Cubs.
Larsen’s lifetime won-loss record of 81-91 is rather misleading. He was a much better pitcher than his record indicates. During his stint in the big leagues, the Browns, Orioles, Athletics and Astros, were simply horrible when it came to offensive run support. In essence, Larsen had none. On the other hand, both the Yankees and Giants were juggernauts, finishing at or near the top of their respective leagues year after year. When you’re backed by sluggers like Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra, Hank Baur and Enos Slaughter of the Yankees, and Orlando Cepeda, Willie McCovey, Felipe Alou, and Willie Mays of the Giants, winning becomes second nature. If Larsen could have divided his career between these two titans, his won-loss record would be dramatically different.
For all of Larsen’s shining moments on the diamond, one sparkles brighter than the rest.
On October 8, 1956, Larsen took the mound for the Yankees in Game 5 of the World Series. He would be opposed by Sal Maglie of the Brooklyn Dodgers. Just four days earlier in Game 2, Larsen had been driven from the high ground after only 1 2/3 innings, during which he surrendered four runs while walking four, a nagging fact that likely weighed heavily on his mind.
Adding to that weight, the series was dead even at two games each. If Larsen lost, the Dodgers would be one win away from a world series championship with the series heading back to Brooklyn. To prevent that, Larsen needed to pitch the game of his life, and brother, did he ever.
On this day, Larsen wrote himself into the history book. Over nine complete, the Yankee hurler blanked the power-laden Dodgers line-up, not allowing a base runner of any kind. What all the Hall of Fame greats could not accomplish, Larsen did; pitch a perfect game in the World Series.
And by the way, New York won the game by a 2-0 final. For an average pitcher, on this historic afternoon in 1956, Larsen was far from average.