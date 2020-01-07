BLOMBERG COLUMN: Larsen was far from average when tossing World Series gem

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After a disappointing year in 1959, Larsen was dealt to the Kansas City Athletics for the 1960 campaign. Midway through the ‘61 season he joined the San Francisco Giants. Two and a half years later the journeyman found his way to the Houston Astros. From there he would lift off to Wrigley Field, closing out his 14-year MLB career with the Chicago Cubs.

Larsen’s lifetime won-loss record of 81-91 is rather misleading. He was a much better pitcher than his record indicates. During his stint in the big leagues, the Browns, Orioles, Athletics and Astros, were simply horrible when it came to offensive run support. In essence, Larsen had none. On the other hand, both the Yankees and Giants were juggernauts, finishing at or near the top of their respective leagues year after year. When you’re backed by sluggers like Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra, Hank Baur and Enos Slaughter of the Yankees, and Orlando Cepeda, Willie McCovey, Felipe Alou, and Willie Mays of the Giants, winning becomes second nature. If Larsen could have divided his career between these two titans, his won-loss record would be dramatically different.

For all of Larsen’s shining moments on the diamond, one sparkles brighter than the rest.