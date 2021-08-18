BLOMBERG COLUMN: Little League stars take center stage

The 2021 LL Softball World Series consisted of 10 teams, all from the USA, forming two pools; the Jenniie Finch Pool and the Jessica Mendoza Pool, each stocked with players 10-12 years of age. Since time constraints do not allow me to highlight the championship game, I selected the following gem between Texas and North Carolina which took place Monday afternoon.

The quarterfinal match-up featured two of the top contending teams with both Texas and North Carolina sporting 3-1 records. In this double elimination tournament, it was a case of win or go home.

In the circle for the visiting Texas team was their ace, Raelynn Van Zee. She would be opposed by North Carolina twirler Reese Poole.

For the first two innings both pitchers were hit hard. All tied at 2-2, in the home half of the second North Carolina threatened to take the lead with two on and nobody out, setting the stage for the play of the tournament.

With runners on first and second the NC batter hit a sinking liner speared by the second baseman for the first out. Not missing a beat, with the runner on second caught off base, she threw to the shortstop covering the bag for out No. 2. Then in the same motion the shortstop fired to first to nail the runner diving back for a thrilling triple play!