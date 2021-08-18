BLOMBERG COLUMN: Little League stars take center stage

Once again an all too short youth league summer baseball/softball season is drawing to a close.
Locally it was a tough year for many teams, including the Wisconsin Dells Rivermen, who compete in the Home Talent League, and the Wisconsin Dells American Legion Post 187 baseball team.
The Rivermen, who play in the West Division of the Sunday League’s Northern Section, recently went down swinging, falling short of the 2021 playoffs with a last place showing. Meanwhile, Post 187 also endured its share of struggles, bowing out of the Class A Regionals in less than glorious fashion.
Nationally, from coast to coast surging levels of COVID-19, in particular the Delta variant, which unvaccinated adults and youth are more susceptible to contract, struck down many youth baseball and softball programs. For those able to step to the plate, it was a whole new ballgame.
Following a makeshift schedule with a variety of COVID-19 safety measures in place, both the Little League Baseball and Softball campaigns are currently nearing their traditional end. With regionals completed, it's now time for the World Series!
The Little League Baseball World Series begins today from its ancestral home in Williamsport, Penn. The LL Softball World Series in Greenville, NC, concluded on Wednesday with the championship game between Green County Little League out of Muskogee, Okla. and Chesterfield Little League hailing from Chesterfield, Va.
The 2021 LL Softball World Series consisted of 10 teams, all from the USA, forming two pools; the Jenniie Finch Pool and the Jessica Mendoza Pool, each stocked with players 10-12 years of age. Since time constraints do not allow me to highlight the championship game, I selected the following gem between Texas and North Carolina which took place Monday afternoon.
The quarterfinal match-up featured two of the top contending teams with both Texas and North Carolina sporting 3-1 records. In this double elimination tournament, it was a case of win or go home.
In the circle for the visiting Texas team was their ace, Raelynn Van Zee. She would be opposed by North Carolina twirler Reese Poole.
For the first two innings both pitchers were hit hard. All tied at 2-2, in the home half of the second North Carolina threatened to take the lead with two on and nobody out, setting the stage for the play of the tournament.
With runners on first and second the NC batter hit a sinking liner speared by the second baseman for the first out. Not missing a beat, with the runner on second caught off base, she threw to the shortstop covering the bag for out No. 2. Then in the same motion the shortstop fired to first to nail the runner diving back for a thrilling triple play!
For the next 4 innings the two teams posted goose eggs while threats were launched and countered. Missed opportunities included Texas leaving the bases loaded in the top of the sixth, while North Carolina inexplicably bunted with two outs and a runner on first in the bottom of the frame. An extra base hit would have given them the game.
At any rate, with the score knotted up at 2 at the end of regulation, the game entered extra innings.
It would only take one.
In the top of the seventh Texas broke through in one of the most bizarre plays ever witnessed on the diamond.
With two down and the bases once again loaded, the Texas hitter drove a sharp grounder through the box, striking the shortstop side of second base and veering off into left field, scoring 2 runs!
That would be all Texas would need as they would hold on for a 4-2 win and advance to the semifinals with a where it lost to the Chesterfield squad, 7-5.
It may not have been the World Series Championship game, but for Texas and North Carolina, it was a championship game feel none-the-less.