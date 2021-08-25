BLOMBERG COLUMN: LLWS has different feel to it this year

"Unto each life" as the old saying goes, "a little rain must fall". But when it comes to the 2021 Little League Baseball World Series, "When it rains it pours". However, in spite of all the games interupted and delayed, the on and off rain has failed to dampen the atmosphere of the event.
After COVID-19 shut out last season's schedule, little league baseball has returned with renewed vigor and sense of purpose. Now more than ever, the road to the LLWS is long and winding, filled with obstacles and detours. Like the game itself, it begins and ends at home.
Traditionally, with the coming of spring affiliated leagues form teams in towns and cities around the globe. Following regular season play each official league drafts an All-Star team which competes in a series of tournaments leading up to the LLWS. First comes district, then state, followed by regionals.
In the United States eight regional tournaments are held with the winners moving on to Williamsport, PA, home of the LLWS. Under normal circumstances they are joined by eight international teams, forming a field of sixteen.
Arriving at Williamsport, teams are divided into two pools or brackets - USA and International. After a series of games within your own bracket, two winners emerge to compete in a single game for the World Series Championship. This year however, things are slightly different.
Welcome to Williamsport 2021.
Thanks to a resurging global pandemic it's a whole new ballgame. With COVID-19 health and safety measures in place, the 2021 Little League season has an entirely new look and feel. In the USA, leagues able to field teams resumed their journey down that old familiar highway to Williamsport. But overseas, with many countries still staggering from repeated blows of the pandemic, little league baseball was an impossibility. As a result, there are no international teams present at the 2021 LLWS.
Lacking international competition, instead of the standard eight US teams going to Williamsport there are now sixteen, as both the regional champions and runners up advanced to World Series play. In conjunction with this change, both pools were renamed in honor of the late great Hall of Famers Tom Seaver and Hank Aaron.
Other changes at Williamsport include limiting spectators to friends and family members only, a maximum of 150 per team. Instead of players shaking hands and giving high-fives to opposing teams at the end of a game, they now stand on opposite baselines and tip their caps. Teams no longer mingle off the field, and masks and social distancing guidlines must be followed.
Comprising the Tom Seaver and Hank Aaron Brackets for 2021 are teams from Connecticut, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas, Nebraska, Louisiana, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, South Dakota, Michigan, Tennesee, California, and my home state of Ohio.
As in years past the LLWS will follow a double elimination format. Special guests will highlight the festivities, such as players from the Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Indians who recently took part in MLB's Little League Classic game (won by Cleveland). Former LL standout Mo'ne Davis was also on hand. A student/athlete at U-Conn, She made the cover of Sports Illustrated when she became the first girl to pitch in the LLWS.
While the ballparks may be half empty and the hillsides devoid of fans who normally flock to the fields of Williamsport, the games are just as exciting as if played before a packed house.
Between the chalkines life goes on as it always has. Here's hoping that it will, someday soon, outside those lines as well.
Scheduled to wrap up play on August 29, the LLWS can be seen on ESPN and ESPN2, with the championship game broadcast on ABC-TV.