BLOMBERG COLUMN: LLWS has different feel to it this year

"Unto each life" as the old saying goes, "a little rain must fall". But when it comes to the 2021 Little League Baseball World Series, "When it rains it pours". However, in spite of all the games interupted and delayed, the on and off rain has failed to dampen the atmosphere of the event.

After COVID-19 shut out last season's schedule, little league baseball has returned with renewed vigor and sense of purpose. Now more than ever, the road to the LLWS is long and winding, filled with obstacles and detours. Like the game itself, it begins and ends at home.

Traditionally, with the coming of spring affiliated leagues form teams in towns and cities around the globe. Following regular season play each official league drafts an All-Star team which competes in a series of tournaments leading up to the LLWS. First comes district, then state, followed by regionals.

In the United States eight regional tournaments are held with the winners moving on to Williamsport, PA, home of the LLWS. Under normal circumstances they are joined by eight international teams, forming a field of sixteen.