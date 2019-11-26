Ho! Ho! Ho! Yes my friends, once again the season is upon us, and no, I'm not talking about Christmas. Although for many, there will be good reason to celebrate. The season of which I speak is Major League Baseball's offseason spectacular, otherwise known as free agency.
MLB's 2019 free agent market features a vast assortment of stars, all available to the highest bidder. Some are youthful recruits with promising careers ahead of them. Others are battle-tested veterans still in their primes. As in years past, it's a buyers market.
Since we looked at the market's top three free agents, Gerrit Cole, Anthony Rendon and Stephen Strasburg last week, this week we'll rundown the rest of the top 10, as determined by the experts at USA Today Sports.
Ranked in order (4-10) are Josh Donaldson, Zack Wheeler, Nick Castellanos, Madison Bumgarner, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Jose Abreu, and Dallas Keuchel. How's that for line-up. A constellation of stars such as these would be a formidable force in any universe! Alright, lets get down to business.
Over the course of the 2019 campaign, Atlanta Braves third baseman Josh Donaldson was, at the age of 34, in the running for the National League Most Valuable Player Award. An established star with numerous honors, he's one of the best defensive third-sackers in the game.
Still youthful at 29, Zack Wheeler of the New York Mets is one of the top starting pitchers around. Averaging a strikeout per inning, Wheeler possesses a devastating fastball in his three pitch arsenal. Personally I think he would look good in a Milwaukee Brewers uniform.
A late season trade from the Detroit Tigers to the Chicago Cubs woke up the sleeping bat of 28 year-old Nick Castellanos. Like a caged bird set free, Castellanos took off, launching a career high 27 home runs. The Cubs would be well advised to keep him.
At age 30, ranked seventh in this years free agent market, starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner of the San Francisco Giants is a youthful veteran. Making his MLB debut as a 20 year-old, Bumgarner has been a fixture in the Giants starting rotation ever since. Fanning 203 batters in 2019, 'Mad-Bum' led all of baseball with 34 starts. A true warrior on the hill, his postseason resume is the stuff of legends. I know of one particular club named the Milwaukee Brewers that could certainly use him.
Hyun-Jin Ryu, age 30, had a career year in 2019. As a starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, not only did he make the NL All-Star team, but he was selected to start the game. For most of the regular season Ryu was the one to beat for the NL Cy Young award. But like the last rose of summer, toward the end he began to fade. Still, he is one of the best starting pitchers in either league. Milwaukee Brewers, are you listening?
Breifly occupying the No. 9 spot was 33 year-old Jose Abreu, first baseman of the Chicago White Sox. Abreu has recently resigned with the Pale Hose, expressing his desire to play out his career in Chicago. Along with the acquistion of free agent Yasmani Grandal from the Milwaukee Brewers, Christmas has come early to the south side of Chicago, much to the celebratory delight of Sox fans.
Rounding out this year's top 10 free agents is former Cy Young award winner Dallas Keuchel. A free agent last year, Keuchel was a victim of the Bryce Harper and Manny Machado free agent fiasco. As a result he wasn't signed until well into the 2019 regular season.
Given a one-year deal by the Braves, the 33 year-old Keuchel quickly demonstrated he hadn't missed a beat. In each of his 19 starts, Keuchel pitched into the sixth inning and beyond, all quality starts by today's standards. Armed with an explosive arsenal of pitches combined with veteran experience, Keuchel would make a fine addition to any team's staff. I wonder how he would feel about relocating to Milwaukee?
