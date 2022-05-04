BLOMBERG COLUMN: Miguel Cabrera latest to etch name in history

It's not every day when history is made in Major League Baseball, and it may be quite some time before history of this sort is repeated.

Last week the baseball republic was treated to a once in a lifetime accomplishment when Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers stroked his 3,000th MLB hit, joining one of the most exclusive fraternities in all of sports.

But wait, there's more.

One of 33 Major Leaguers to collect 3,000 or more base hits, Cabrera also joined an even more exclusive community with that historic hit, becoming one of seven big leaguers to collect 3,000 hits along with at least 500 home runs!

Babe Ruth didn't do it, nor did Lou Gehrig, Ted Williams, Mickey Mantle, Frank Robinson, Barry Bonds, etc. Membership in that 3,000/500 Club is limited to Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Eddie Murray, Rafael Palmeiro, Alex Rodriguez, Albert Pujols, and now Miguel Cabrera. Still, an ultra-exclusive club awaits Cabrera.

As of press time only Aaron and Pujols have collected 3,000 hits, 500 HR's and 600 doubles. With 599 two-baggers to his credit, Cabrera should be joining them any time now.

Born and raised in Maracay, Venezuela, Cabrera was signed as a 15 year-old by the Florida Marlins in July of 1999 for $1.8 million. Progressing quickly through the Marlins minor league system, 19 year-old "Miggy" made his MLB debut in June of 2003.

In his first full season in 2004 Cabrera became an All-Star, swatting 33 HR's while coming in 22nd for National League MVP. The next two years he would finish in the top-five for the MVP vote.

Dealt to the Detroit Tigers along with pitcher Dontrelle Willis in 2007 for six prospects, the two biggest being Andrew Miller and Cameron Maybin, Cabrera continued to produce.

By 2012 Cabrera, a perennial All-Star, had finished in the top-five for MVP five times! Always the bridesmaid and never the bride. Well, all that came to an end in 2012 when Miggy finally took that long walk down the aisle, not only winning the American League MVP award, but also the coveted AL Triple Crown, a feat last accomplished in 1967 by Carl Yastrzemski!

Cabrera's numbers for that historic campaign were a gaudy .330 batting average, 44 home runs and 139 runs batted in.

In 2013, Cabrera reprised his MVP role with numbers worthy of a second straight Triple Crown — .348 batting average, 44 HRs, 137 RBIs. Since Cabrera’s two-year reign — the 13th time in MLB history — no other major leaguer has won back to back MVP awards.

At 39 years of age Cabrera is in his 20th MLB Season and the Motor City Masher still appears to have plenty of gas left in his tank. A first ballot Hall of Famer when he finally decides to leave the game, Miggy's historic 3,000th hit came in his 11,038 trip to the plate.

And so we take the time to congratulate one of the game's all-time greats, not only for his on-field accomplishments, but for the way he has carried himself throughout his life.

A generous, giving man, what he has done for local charities and those in need will never be forgotten. When his HOF Plaque is finally hung in Cooperstown, another will hang for all time in the hearts of the fans.