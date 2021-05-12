BLOMBERG COLUMN: Minor Leauge Baseball returns to action, but with dramatic new landscape

After an absense of over 1½ years, Minor League Baseball made its much anticipated return last week. However, that return comes with broad, sweeping changes.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic the entire 2020 minor league season was cancelled. Since that time Major League Baseball has completely overhauled the minor league system, doing away with 43 franchises while limiting the number of affiliates for each big league organization.
What all that means is this. Each major league club will be allowed four minor league affiliates, designated as Triple-A, Double-A, High-A, and Low-A.
In reshuffling the minor league deck the Milwaukee Brewers affiliates for 2021 are the Nashville Sounds (AAA), Biloxi (Miss.) Shuckers (AA), Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (High-A) and Carolina Mudcats (Low-A).
Along with the basic restructuring, the minor leagues will also function as a proving ground for changes to existing rules under consideration by MLB.
This is really nothing new as the minor leagues have for years served as a testing ground for MLB. But what sets this current round of tinkering apart from previous efforts is that different proposed rule changes will be tested at different levels of play.
Take for instance MLB's proposed rule regarding the size of bases.
At the Major League Level, bases are a uniform 15 square inches, and have been for as long as the oldest baseball historian can remember. But now, all of a sudden, MLB wants to enlarge the bases to 18 square inches for the expressed purpose of increasing the number of stolen bases. What sort of impact, do you suppose, this rule change will have upon the record book?
How many more bases would Rickey Henderson, the all-time base thief, have stolen given 6 extra inches?
For that matter, how many bang-bang plays at first in which the batter was called out, would instead be ruled safe, given the extra 3 inches? in place of an out, the batter is now credited with an infield hit. How many more hits would the greats of the game have earned under this proposed rule change, and what of their batting averages? If you're a lefthanded batter with good speed, you, too, may someday hit .400.
Other modifications to existing rules include player limitation on defensive shifts, which will be confined to Double-A. In High-A changes to the pick-off rule will be explored, while in Low-A, pitchers will be limited on the number of pick-offs per base runner as well as time between pitches.
Lost in all this needless renovation is the sobering fact that 43 minor league teams no longer exist. Thats 43 clubs consisting of players, coaches, trainers, etc., who have no place to call home. Then there's the economic impact to the communities. For many minor league towns the ballpark is their primary source of jobs and income. Without that revenue they could quickly go the way of the dinosaur.