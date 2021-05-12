BLOMBERG COLUMN: Minor Leauge Baseball returns to action, but with dramatic new landscape

At the Major League Level, bases are a uniform 15 square inches, and have been for as long as the oldest baseball historian can remember. But now, all of a sudden, MLB wants to enlarge the bases to 18 square inches for the expressed purpose of increasing the number of stolen bases. What sort of impact, do you suppose, this rule change will have upon the record book?

How many more bases would Rickey Henderson, the all-time base thief, have stolen given 6 extra inches?

For that matter, how many bang-bang plays at first in which the batter was called out, would instead be ruled safe, given the extra 3 inches? in place of an out, the batter is now credited with an infield hit. How many more hits would the greats of the game have earned under this proposed rule change, and what of their batting averages? If you're a lefthanded batter with good speed, you, too, may someday hit .400.

Other modifications to existing rules include player limitation on defensive shifts, which will be confined to Double-A. In High-A changes to the pick-off rule will be explored, while in Low-A, pitchers will be limited on the number of pick-offs per base runner as well as time between pitches.