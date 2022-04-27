BLOMBERG COLUMN: MLB embraces gambling industry

It was once the unpardonable sin, the one mistake a professional baseball player or coach could make that would cost them their career, reputation, and all they held dear in life.

In life we strive to follow 10 commandments. In baseball there is but one. While God can forgive us if we should stray, there is no forgiveness in baseball. Or at least there was none.

With the very first pitch of professional baseball in 1869, a vast new frontier opened up for gambling. ‘In the game’s early days gambling was as much a part of the sport as a ball and bat. Not only were bets placed on the outcome of games, but also on individual player performances. In order to win their bets, gamblers bribed various players, coaches, and umpires. By doing so they were able to successfully manipulate and control the game.

All this came to a head in 1919 when 8 members of the Chicago White Sox—or Black Sox as they are still infamously known—conspired with gamblers to fix the World Series. When the story broke in 1920 the public outcry was so great that the game’s integrity was called into question. With their faith in the fair nature of the National Pastime shaken, fans stayed away from the ballpark in droves.

In order to stay in business, club owners had to regain the public’s trust. This they accomplished by appointing a Commissioner of Baseball, Kenesaw Mountain Landis, giving him supreme authority over the game.

In his first public statement, Landis vowed to clean up the sport, flushing away the gambling element for all time. True to his word his first official act was to ban the 8 Black Sox players for life, further stating that the same fate would befall any player or coach who had anything to do with gambling or gamblers. One strike and you’re out.

With public trust in the game restored, fans returned to the ballparks. All was well with the grand old game. Then came Pete Rose.

The All-Time hit King, Rose should be in the Hall of Fame. But he isn’t. As we all know, Rose was a gambler and he associated with gamblers, going so far as to commit the ultimate sin by betting on baseball, both as a player and manager. When the truth eventually came out, like the Black Sox, Rose was banned form baseball for life. Or is he?

Fast forward to 2022.

In case you haven’t noticed, MLB has embraced the gambling industry. As reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, last wednesday Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies publicly endorsed a bookmaker, or “bookie” for us old-timers. In partnering with the local online sportsbook, Maximbet, Blackmon becomes the first active MLB player to team up with the gambling industry. However, according to MLB, players and coaches are still banned from betting on baseball.

Further cementing their new partnership with gambling, MLB has laucnhed a new show devoted to the topic. Hosted by former Milwaukee Brewers announcer Matt Vasgersion, the Pregame Show, televised on the MLB Network, offers betting insights, odds, etc for upcoming games. Ariel Epstein is the Show’s Chief analyst who disects the teams and calculates the odds.

Then of course there’s the Draft Kings sportsbook, through which you can place bets online, 24/7. What’s more, gambling promos are now televised during live ball games, and on-site sportsbooks are in the works for several MLB ballparks!

All of a sudden baseball and gambling are big business, which is why MLB has embraced the industry. As they have suddenly discovered there’s a lot of money to be made in their partnership, and MLB wants its cut.

So will the sins of the past be forgiven? If they are, where does that leave players such as the late Shoeless Joe Jackson of the Black Sox, or Pete Rose who still numbers among the living? Will they finally become eligible for the Hall of Fame? I’m betting in time they will. But just to be on the safe side, what are the odds Ariel?