BLOMBERG COLUMN: MLB owners, players at odds is a real threat to 2022 season

While its certainly been a bitterly cold January in Wisconsin this year, by comparison to the current deep freeze in Major League Baseball, conditions here are rather balmy.
Listening to sports on your local television news or reading the sports section of your local newspaper, you would hardly know that Major League Baseball even exists.
As many of you are painfully aware, on Dec. 1, 2021, the Collective Bargaining Agreement between MLB and the MLB Players Association officially expired. In negotiating a new agreement, after only 3½ hours of face to face discussions, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred and team owners declared a lockout, effectively freezing any and all activity pertaining to Major League Baseball.
In short, no more free agent signings or trades could take place. Additionally, players were banned from working out or rehabbing injuries at team facilities. Media reps were gagged and plugs were pulled on MLB websites and cable networks as well, leaving the baseball public in the dark as to what was going on. While calling it a work stoppage is a kinder, gentler term, in reality the current lockout is nothing short of an attempted military coup, one which poses a direct threat to the upcoming MLB campaign.
While fans have been stumbling around in the dark, talks between the two warring factions have been sporadic. For the past month and a half following the lockout, representatives of Major League Baseball led by Commissioner Manfred have met off and on with the Players Association, led by Executive Director Tony Clark, and the eight man Executive Sub-Committee of the Players Association.
Members of the sub-committee include Max Scherzer, Gerrit Cole, Francisco Lindor, Jason Castro, Marcus Semien, Andrew Miller, James Paxton, and Zack Britton. At the heart of their discussions and disagreements is money.
Here's one example: As reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, MLB has offered to increase the league's minimum salary from $570,500 to $600,000 for rookies, upwards to $650,000 for players having at least one year of service. That figure would then rise to $700,000 for those with at least two years of service, increasing yearly by increments of $10,000, maxing out to $740,000.
The Players Association, on the other hand, is asking for a league minimum salary of $775,000 with annual increases to $875,000 in the final year. According to the aforementioned Journal Sentinel article, in 2021 1,670 athletes played Major League Baseball. Of these, 1,145 were paid less than $1 million
Along with base salaries, there are financial issues regarding the luxury tax, arbitration, and free agency, all adding up to more money than you and I can ever comprehend. We're talking millions upon millions of dollars my friends.
As of last Thursday, the sporadic talks are off again, and according to at least one source, they are not "expected to resume until next month."
Next month being February.
Unless these all-knowing minds come to their senses, or perhaps some form of divine intervention takes place, it is entirely possible that spring training, which is scheduled to begin Feb. 15, will be pushed back, which would inevitably push back Opening Day. One source has hinted that a contingency plan for a 100 game season is being discussed by MLB.
That's all the sport needs. After a pandemic shortened 60 game 2020 season with cardboard cut-outs serving as fans, MLB finally puts together a full 2021 campaign with stadiums at full capacity with flesh and blood fans in the stands.
Now, on the heels of that success they choose to risk it all, aggravating the players and alienating the fans with a vengeful lockout that threatens the upcomming season. Apparently everyone concerned has forgotten the lessons of 1994.
Rest assured, the fans have not.