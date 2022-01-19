BLOMBERG COLUMN: MLB owners, players at odds is a real threat to 2022 season

While its certainly been a bitterly cold January in Wisconsin this year, by comparison to the current deep freeze in Major League Baseball, conditions here are rather balmy.

Listening to sports on your local television news or reading the sports section of your local newspaper, you would hardly know that Major League Baseball even exists.

As many of you are painfully aware, on Dec. 1, 2021, the Collective Bargaining Agreement between MLB and the MLB Players Association officially expired. In negotiating a new agreement, after only 3½ hours of face to face discussions, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred and team owners declared a lockout, effectively freezing any and all activity pertaining to Major League Baseball.

In short, no more free agent signings or trades could take place. Additionally, players were banned from working out or rehabbing injuries at team facilities. Media reps were gagged and plugs were pulled on MLB websites and cable networks as well, leaving the baseball public in the dark as to what was going on. While calling it a work stoppage is a kinder, gentler term, in reality the current lockout is nothing short of an attempted military coup, one which poses a direct threat to the upcoming MLB campaign.