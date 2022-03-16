BLOMBERG COLUMN: MLB season will be greeted by changes

From the eastern shores to the southern capes. From 'Big Sky' country down through the Pacific Coast. All across this great land of ours Major Leaguge Baseball fans are doing their happy dance. The 99 day lockout is no more! Spring training is underway at last, with a full regular season schedule to follow.

Last thursday MLB and the MLB Players Association finally found it within themselves to sit down and reach a compromise on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Before the ink had dried on the new agreement, I-Phones began blowing up as GM's and other MLB executives dove deadlong into perhaps the most frenzied wheeling and dealing in the history of the game.

With less than a month before opening day, as of press time about 200 free agents remain without a club to call home. Numerous other players are awaiting arbitration while still others are waiting overseas in need of visas to travel to the US. In short, three months worth of offseason business must now be completed in a few short weeks. So what does all of this mean to the game and what will the upcoming season look like?

Because of the prolonged lockout most players are reporting to spring training in less than game ready condition, pitchers in particular. Banned by MLB from working out or rehabbing injuries at team owned facilities, and forbidden to even speak or consult with team trianers and conditioning coaches, players were basically on their own when it came to their personal health and training programs. This, coupled with an abbreviated spring training, may very well set the stage for numerous muscle, tendon, ligament, and other soft tissue injuries. Knowing this, managers and coaches will have to exercise extreme caution with pitchers when it comes to innings and pitch counts, as well as keeping a close eye on the positional players.

As for the upcoming season itself, opening day will be pushed back to April 7 in order to accommodate an extended spring training schedule. Already underway, spring training is slated to run for 3 1/2 weeks, with exhibition games starting around March 20. In order to provide for a full 162 game regular season, three days will be added to the end of the existing schedule.

In regards to the physical make-up of the game, several changes will be implemented for 2022.

For one, the ghost runner on second base that mysteriously appears in extra innings may soon disappear for good. Originally axed for 2022, the "phantom menace" may be conjured up for one more season. Currently talks are underway between MLB and the MLBPA concerning the matter.

Of the many changes contained in the new CBA, two stand out. Brand new for 2022, Postseason play will expand from a field of 10 teams to 12. But perhaps the biggest change of all involves the Designated Hitter.

From the youth leagues on up; From teams in the USA, Japan, South Korea, etc, wherever they play baseball, every league everywhere makes use of a DH. Except for one; the National League in Major League Baseball. Well stop the presses! As part of the new CBA, the NL will join the rest of the baseball republic in the adoption of the DH.

Other changes contained in the new CBA include the use of a pitch clock, enlarged bases, and restrictions concerning defensive shifts, all of which will make their MLB debut in 2023. For now at least, the time has come to play ball!