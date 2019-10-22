Once upon a time not so long ago, in a wild card game Milwaukee Brewers fans would just as soon forget, the Washington Nationals were four outs away from yet another postseason elimination.
Well, as the old saying goes, every dog has its day, and this day and game would belong to the Nationals. Now, this dogged team of dog-eared veterans and eager young pups find themselves in Major League Baseball's ultimate dog fight, nose to nose with the American League's top dog, the Houston Astros, in the 2019 World Series.
For the Nats especially, their high-speed postseason race to the World Series was a pulse-pounding ride from start to finish.
On the heels of their miraculous comeback win in the National League wild card game, Washington crossed bats with the cream of the crop, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Twice facing elimination in the best-of-five NL Division Series, the Nationals pulled off a pair of additional miracles to advance to the League Championship Series with the St Louis Cardinals.
Still the underdog, the Nats proved their bark was every bit as good as their bite, further confounding the experts with their biggest miracle to date, sweeping St. Louis to capture the National League flag.
By comparison, Houston's road to the World Series was a smoothly-paved freeway, marred by an occasional speed bump. Oddly enough, the Astros biggest bump came in the AL Division Series versus the always dangerous Tampa Bay Rays. In that five-game set, Houston eked out a three-games-to-two series win.
In the AL Championship Series, the Astros found the going somewhat easier, as they downed the injury-riddled New York Yankees four games to two. Heading into World Series play, to no one's surprise, Houston is a heavy favorite. But if we have learned nothing else from this postseason, we have learned that you can never write off the Nationals.
To a team that has made a season out of playing the role of the underdog, the opinions of self-proclaimed experts mean little. Back in May, when the Nationals were floundering at 19-31, no one -- and I mean no one -- gave them a Halloween ghost of a chance to make the postseason, let alone the World Series. In fact, many Nationals fans, beat writers and other so-called experts were clamoring for manager Dave Martinez's head.
Now it appears that Martinez will be the hands down choice to be named the National League's Manager Of The Year. Funny what winning can do.
So who do you like? The Nationals or Astros? With home field advantage, Houston has a slight edge, although the underdog Nats are well versed when it comes to winning on the road. Washington's strength, its starting pitching, is equaled by Houston. When it comes down to offense and defense, Houston has a decided advantage.
With games scheduled through Oct. 30 (if necessary), this year's World Series looks to be another Halloween thriller. For the fan base of our nation's capital, this is the first time since 1933 that a Washington franchise has appeared in the World Series.
With Houston wining it all in 2017, the Nationals are the sentimental favorite. But, whether Washington's good fortunes can overcome the power pitching and explosive offense of the Astros remains to be seen. For now, the Miracle Nats are in search of one more miracle.
