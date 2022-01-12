BLOMBERG COLUMN: Negro Leaguers Highlight HOF class

On January 25, results of the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame vote, as determined by the Baseball Writers Association of America, will be released. This year's ballot contains 13 new candidates and 17 returning candidates, four of which are in their final year of eligibility.

Those selected will be officially enshrined in a special ceremony at Cooperstown, NY, on July 24 of this year. Joining them on the podium will be two surviving members of a long overlooked group of six veterans who collectively span the history of the game. I speak of Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Tony Oliva, Minnie Minoso, Buck O'Neil, and Bud Fowler. These six were voted in by the Golden Days, and Early Baseball Era Veterans Committees.

In recent columns I profiled the careers of Hodges, Kaat, and Oliva. This week I'll close the book on the 2022 HOF Veterans Class by examining the careers of Minoso, O'Neil, and Fowler, all of whom got their start in professional baseball in the Negro Leagues, and in the cases of O'Neil and Fowler, were denied the opportunity to play in the Major Leagues due to the color of their skin.