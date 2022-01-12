BLOMBERG COLUMN: Negro Leaguers Highlight HOF class

On January 25, results of the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame vote, as determined by the Baseball Writers Association of America, will be released. This year's ballot contains 13 new candidates and 17 returning candidates, four of which are in their final year of eligibility.
Those selected will be officially enshrined in a special ceremony at Cooperstown, NY, on July 24 of this year. Joining them on the podium will be two surviving members of a long overlooked group of six veterans who collectively span the history of the game. I speak of Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Tony Oliva, Minnie Minoso, Buck O'Neil, and Bud Fowler. These six were voted in by the Golden Days, and Early Baseball Era Veterans Committees.
In recent columns I profiled the careers of Hodges, Kaat, and Oliva. This week I'll close the book on the 2022 HOF Veterans Class by examining the careers of Minoso, O'Neil, and Fowler, all of whom got their start in professional baseball in the Negro Leagues, and in the cases of O'Neil and Fowler, were denied the opportunity to play in the Major Leagues due to the color of their skin.
Born in Cuba in 1922, Saturnino Orestes Armas 'Minnie' Minoso entered into organized baseball with the New York Cubans of the Negro Leagues, becoming an All-Star in 1948. An outfielder by trade, by 1949 Minoso made the jump to the Major Leagues, joining the Cleveland Indians and fellow Negro Leaguer Larry Doby, who integrated the American League 11 weeks after Jackie Robinson broke the color line in the National League with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.
The Majority of Minoso's MLB Career was spent with the Chicago White Sox where he quickly became a fan favorite. A lifetime .298 batter, Minoso racked up 1,963 hits, 186 home runs, and 1,023 RBI's over 17 Major League Seasons.
For years, John Jordan 'Buck' O'Neil has served as an ambassador for baseball, well known by even the casual fan. But before he was an ambassador, O'Neil played ball in the Negro Leagues.
A steady defensive first baseman, O'Neil made his professional debut in 1934 with the Miami Giants. Most of his NL Career however, was spent with the Kansas City Monarchs, first as a player, then later as manager. His best year as a player was 1946 when he hit .353 and won the batting title. As a manager he won 5 pennants.
Following his retirement from the NL in 1955, O'Neil finally made it to the Majors as a scout for the Chicago Cubs. Moving up in the organization, in 1962 O'Neil became the first Black coach in MLB history. But in spite of all his accolades, O'Neils greatest achievement was not on the field of play.
With the integration of MLB, the Negro leagues slowly faded from view. However, O'Neil was determined they would not fade from history. As a result, O'Neil became the driving force behind the establishment of the Negro League Museum in Kansas City, MO. In his spare time he also served on the Veterans Committee at the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
Even the most dedicated baseball fan can be forgiven if the name of John 'Bud' Fowler doesn't ring a bell. Had he been white, the sound of those bells would be deafening.
It is tragically ironic that Fowler grew up in Cooperstown. Now, well over 150 years later, he has at last come home.
Born in 1858, Fowler turned pro at the age of 20. Over the course of his 25 years in professional baseball, Fowler played for 14 clubs in 9 leagues, batting around .300 for each season!
While Robinson integrated Major League Baseball in 1947, it was Fowler who broke the color line in organized baseball in 1872! One of the game's premier second baseman, Fowler's name and complete stats, along with so many names and stats of Negro Leaguers, have been all but lost to the racism of the times. But thanks to the efforts of O'Neil and others, bits and pieces of Negro League history continue to be re-discovered.
So welcome to Cooperstown gentleman, the ancestral home of Bud Fowler. For these three Negro Leaguers its been a long time coming.