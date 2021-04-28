BLOMBERG COLUMN: Negro Leagues score bittersweet victory

In a move long overdue, earlier this spring Major League Baseball announced it would officially recognize the accomplishments of Negro League players in its burgeoning record book.
There is however a “catch.”
Although Negro League baseball existed in one form or another from the 1880's through the mid-1950s, MLB will only include player stats from 1920-1948.
A disservice to many all-time greats, MLB's announcement is a bittersweet victory for the Negro Leagues at best.
Understandably, Negro League baseball was loosely organized in its infancy and most accounts of games have been lost to time. That is until Andrew “Rube” Foster.
The great Negro League pitcher who taught Hall of Famer Christy Mathewson his signature "fade away" pitch — the screwball — successfully established the Negro National league in 1920, patterned after the National and American Leagues of MLB.
That explains the starting point of 1920, but why the cut-off date of 1948?
When Jackie Robinson broke the long standing color barrier in 1947, playing for the National League's Brooklyn Dodgers, and Larry Doby integrated the American League weeks later coming up with the Cleveland Indians, these two iconic trailblazers inadvertently triggered the eventual demise of Negro League baseball.
After Robinson and Doby proved their capabilities in the Major Leagues, the gold rush was on. Beginning in 1948, MLB clubs mined the rich goldfields of the Negro Leagues collecting the choice picks like so many nuggets of gold. Needless to say it wasn't long before the riches of the Negro Leagues were mined out.
In conjunction with the loss of its marquee players, Negro League fans and the Black press switched their allegiance to the Major Leagues, following the daily exploits of their favorite players. As a result of all this defection, the Negro Leagues suffered heavy financial losses, which in time, would lead to its demise. No press coverage meant no recorded stats; however, scattered accounts and box scores do survive.
Among the numerous Black MLB stars who got their start in the Negro Leagues after MLB's official cut-off date of 1948 were Willie Mays and Hank Aaron.
Mays made his Negro League debut in 1948 with the Birmingham Black Barons. Midway through the 1950 season, he signed with the New York Giants. How many homeruns that won't be included in MLB's record book do you suppose he hit as a Negro Leaguer?
Mays' MLB lifetime total stands at 660.
And what about Hank Aaron?
Aaron joined the Indianapolis Clowns late in May of 1952, swatting his first ever home run on June 1 versus the Memphis Red Sox. He would go on to play a total of 14 games in the Negro Leagues before having his contract purchased by the Boston Braves.
So far, researchers have established that Aaron hit at least 5 home runs as a Negro Leaguer. If they would be officially recognized by MLB, his lifetime total would equal 760, 2 homers shy of Barry Bonds all-time record of 762.
What's more, if two or more were unearthed, well…
Unfortunately that won't happen as MLB will only include stats from 1920-1948.
Bittersweet? To say the least.