BLOMBERG COLUMN: Negro Leagues score bittersweet victory

After Robinson and Doby proved their capabilities in the Major Leagues, the gold rush was on. Beginning in 1948, MLB clubs mined the rich goldfields of the Negro Leagues collecting the choice picks like so many nuggets of gold. Needless to say it wasn't long before the riches of the Negro Leagues were mined out.

In conjunction with the loss of its marquee players, Negro League fans and the Black press switched their allegiance to the Major Leagues, following the daily exploits of their favorite players. As a result of all this defection, the Negro Leagues suffered heavy financial losses, which in time, would lead to its demise. No press coverage meant no recorded stats; however, scattered accounts and box scores do survive.

Among the numerous Black MLB stars who got their start in the Negro Leagues after MLB's official cut-off date of 1948 were Willie Mays and Hank Aaron.

Mays made his Negro League debut in 1948 with the Birmingham Black Barons. Midway through the 1950 season, he signed with the New York Giants. How many homeruns that won't be included in MLB's record book do you suppose he hit as a Negro Leaguer?

Mays' MLB lifetime total stands at 660.

And what about Hank Aaron?