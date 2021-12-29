BLOMBERG COLUMN: New Year likely to be ushered in by lockouts, lockdowns

As we say good-bye to 2021, it looks as though we will be greeting 2022 with lockdowns and lockouts.
Spurred on by the Delta and Omnicron variants, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to race around the world, forcing many countries to reinstate partial or complete lockdowns. After enduring two years of unspeakable hardship with millions worldwide falling victim to the dreaded coronavirus, as things stand now, 2022 isn't looking to start off any better.
In the United States, with approximately 60% of the eligible population vaccinated, lockdowns like those we experienced at the outset of the pandemic seem unlikely, even as hospitals fill, school closings rise, and major institutions such as the NFL, NBA, and NHL, see their ranks decimated by COVID-19. As I mentioned in last week's column, the NHL had its season on hold until after Christmas.
While MLB's upcoming season is so far unaffected by this latest surge of COVID-19, its offseason is similarly on hold. Not by the Coronavirus, but by a lockout of its own doing.
Going back to opening day of 2021, MLB stadiums were encouraged to limit capacity to 25%. But as newly developed vaccines to combat COVID-19 became readily available, those restrictions were gradually lifted, allowing ballparks to fill to capacity while still maintaining public health and safety measures relating to the Coronavirus. Even so, for the most part, it was a welcomed return to normalcy.
Throughout the 2021 MLB campaign, fans flocked to the ballparks, witnessing a truly historic season, culminating with an electrifying postseason in which the injury riddled Atlanta Braves won the World Series Championship.
Individual honors would soon follow as Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays was named American League Rookie of The Year, with Jonathan India of the Cincinnati Reds capturing NL ROY honors.
As for Manager of the Year, Kevin Cash of the Rays was the overwhelming choice in the AL, while Gabe Kapler of the San Francisco Giants took home NL honors.
CY Young Awards were presented to the NL's Corbin Burnes, of the Milwaukee Brewers, and Robbie Ray of the AL's Toronto Blue Jays.
Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies took home the NL MVP Award while the Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani was named AL MVP.
As MLB basked in the glow of its 2021 resurrection, it was also a somber year for the age-old institution as numerous alumni took their last at-bats. This past year saw the passing of Bill Frehan, JR Richard, Ray Fosse, Bill Virdon, Del Crandall, Lamarr Hoyt, Johnny Groth, and a dozen or so others, including Hall of Famers Don Sutton, Tommy Lasorda, and Hank Aaron.
With MLB’s 2022 season in limbo as a result of the current player lookout, over 100 free agents are uncertain of their future. Once the lockout ends, will teams still be in the market for their services? Will they be willing to shell out big bucks, or will players have to settle for substantially less? How many players will be left without a home?