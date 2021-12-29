BLOMBERG COLUMN: New Year likely to be ushered in by lockouts, lockdowns

As we say good-bye to 2021, it looks as though we will be greeting 2022 with lockdowns and lockouts.

Spurred on by the Delta and Omnicron variants, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to race around the world, forcing many countries to reinstate partial or complete lockdowns. After enduring two years of unspeakable hardship with millions worldwide falling victim to the dreaded coronavirus, as things stand now, 2022 isn't looking to start off any better.

In the United States, with approximately 60% of the eligible population vaccinated, lockdowns like those we experienced at the outset of the pandemic seem unlikely, even as hospitals fill, school closings rise, and major institutions such as the NFL, NBA, and NHL, see their ranks decimated by COVID-19. As I mentioned in last week's column, the NHL had its season on hold until after Christmas.

While MLB's upcoming season is so far unaffected by this latest surge of COVID-19, its offseason is similarly on hold. Not by the Coronavirus, but by a lockout of its own doing.