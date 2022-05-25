BLOMBERG COLUMN: Next generation of baseball, softball stars up on deck

With summer knocking on the door, the Women’s NCAA Division I softball season is entering into Super Regional play, while conference tournaments are underway and regionals are right around the corner for Div. I baseball squads.

All totaled, 64 teams take part in regionals, boiling all the way down to two in a best-fo-3 College Softball/Baseball World Series championship series. Meanwhile, across the country at the official level, little league softball, baseball, and Babe Ruth programs are underway.

As schools let out for summer vacation, local youth league softball and baseball programs will also take the field, joined by American Legion, Semi-Pro, and Collegiate Summer leagues. From far and wide to our own backyard, everywhere you look it’s game time on the diamond.

While I enjoy a trip to a minor league or major league ballpark to watch the big boys play, there is nothing I would rather do then sit in the bleachers behind home plate and watch the little leaguers.

Pretty much my entire life has been spent playing, coaching, or writing about the twin sports of softball and baseball, and over the years I have seen and experienced a lifetime or two of thrills.

If I live to be 1,004, I’ll never forget one little league baseball game I covered in Reedsburg many years ago. My nephew Adam was playing and most of the family were on hand, hollering encouragement whenever he came to bat. For one batter, however; all the hollering in the world couldn’t have made a bit of difference.

With a runner on third, the batter in question hit a ground ball to the second baseman. Dropping his bat he took off to first base while the runner on third broke for the plate.

So far so good.

Now however, a simple run scoring ground-out somehow developed into a swirling sea of mass confusion.

As the second baseman fielded the ball and threw to first, the batter hit the brakes and reversed course, heading full speed back down the first base line to home!

Picture this if you can. You’re the catcher and you have two base runners bearing down on you from separate directions — one down the third base line and one down the first. What do you do?

As the ballpark erupted into hollering of all kinds, the stunned first baseman who failed to touch the base, threw the ball to the equally stunned catcher who by now had sought refuge behind the home plate umpire who may have been the most stunned of all.

To their credit, both runners slid into home, this avoiding a nasty collision. Not knowing what else to do, the catcher began tagging everyone in sight, including his own pitcher, who had raced in to cover the plate, and the bewildered home plate ump.

As confusing as all this was, it was relatively simple for the ump to make the call. The batter was automatically out when he retreated down the first base line to home. The runner from third was safe since he was tagged after sliding across the plate. For all in attendance, Miller Time couldn’t come soon enough.

Now that Major League Baseball has joined forces with the gambling industry, I’ll wager neither you or I will ever see a play like that again. I do however hope to see all of you at the ballpark this summer watching the kids play.

Just don’t forget to pack your blood pressure pills!