BLOMBERG COLUMN: NL Central to be contentious again as Opening Day arrives

Welcome my friends to opening day in Major League Baseball; the one day of the season in which all teams are created equal.

As in year's past, in the National League Central Division in the 2021 campaign looks to be anything but equal. Basically it looks to be a three team race between the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, and Milwaukee Brewers. Let's face it, the Cincinnati Reds lost far too much talent during the offseason to mount a serious threat, while the Pittsburgh Pirates remain marooned in the doldrums of rebuilding. So let's examine the big three of the NL Central.

The 2021 Cubs are a far cry from the 2016 club that won the World Series, and since winning the title they have yet to return to the big stage. This year in fact might be their last chance to reprise their role as world champions for some time to come.

Looking ahead to the offseason, Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Baez will all be free agents. What do you suppose the chances are that Chicago would be able to retain all three of these superstars, or even two for that matter? Money talks as they say, and in no sport does it talk louder than Major League Baseball.