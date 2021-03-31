BLOMBERG COLUMN: NL Central to be contentious again as Opening Day arrives

Welcome my friends to opening day in Major League Baseball; the one day of the season in which all teams are created equal.
As in year's past, in the National League Central Division in the 2021 campaign looks to be anything but equal. Basically it looks to be a three team race between the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, and Milwaukee Brewers. Let's face it, the Cincinnati Reds lost far too much talent during the offseason to mount a serious threat, while the Pittsburgh Pirates remain marooned in the doldrums of rebuilding. So let's examine the big three of the NL Central.
The 2021 Cubs are a far cry from the 2016 club that won the World Series, and since winning the title they have yet to return to the big stage. This year in fact might be their last chance to reprise their role as world champions for some time to come.
Looking ahead to the offseason, Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Baez will all be free agents. What do you suppose the chances are that Chicago would be able to retain all three of these superstars, or even two for that matter? Money talks as they say, and in no sport does it talk louder than Major League Baseball.
Both offensively and defensively the 2021 Cubs are sound. However, both the starting rotation and bullpen are huge question marks. Will Jake Arrieta remain healthy and be effective?
Will Kyle Hendricks and Zach Davies be able to go deep? Will closer Craig Kimbrel be the Kimbrel of old?
And what about the supporting cast? Lots of questions to be answered, and with all things considered, I look for the Cubs to finish in second place in the NL Central.
Duking it out with the Cubs for the division crown will, in all probability, be the Cardinals.
The Red Birds, like the Cubs, have a power packed line-up, led by Paul Goldschmidt, Yadier Molina, Harrison Bader, Dylan Carlson and the newly acquired Nolan Arenado from the Rockies. Defensively, the Cardinals have one of the best infields in the game, and with an equally tight outfield and addition of Arenado, that tips the scale in favor of St. Louis.
Cardinals starting pitching remains strong, spearheaded by Adam Wainwright, Jack Flaherty, Miles Mikolas and Carlos Martinez. In the bullpen, closer Jordan Hicks is lights out, while fellow relievers Alex Reyes, Andrew Miller, and Giovanny Gallegos, rock and fire with the game's best.
For these reasons, if the club can remain healthy, I give the nod to St Louis for first place in the NL Central.
Which brings us to the Brewers.
As I detailed in an earlier article, the 2021 Brew Crew is built for small ball. They possess ample speed on the basepaths with a lineup dominated by singles hitters. The clubs main power source is Christian Yelich, with Keston Hiura providing occasional pop.
With the addition of Jackie Bradley Jr., the Brewers have perhaps the best defensive outfield in baseball. Also, the return of veteran Travis Shaw gives added strength to a youthful infield. Overall, the Brewers are a sound defensive unit.
Also sound are starting pitchers Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes, while at the back end of Milwaukee's pitching corps, reliever Devin Williams and closer Josh Hader literally can't be beat.
For now, Milwaukee's main weaknesses are their Nos. 3, 4 and 5 starters, along with their bench. It's because of these deficiencies I pick the Brewers to finish in third place.
Now let’s play ball!